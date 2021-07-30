Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Domino’s Pizza has voiced its concerns with the placement with one of their advertisements during the July 28 special Fightful for the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite.

The show this week was headlined by a bloody No Rules match between Nick Gage and Chris Jericho, with one particular spot seeing Gage slice Jericho's forehead with a pizza cutter.

Just after the spot, AEW cut to a picture-and-picture ad break, where the first advertisement was for Domino's Pizza, as can be seen below. The placement of the advertisement seemed to amuse many fans considering the spot we'd just seen.

While fans on social media may have enjoyed the spot and subsequent advertisement, it doesn't seem like Domino's did, as Spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre-Petok told Front Office Sports that the company was not informed beforehand about the "gory scene" during the main event of Dynamite.

“Domino’s was not involved, nor had any foreknowledge, of the gory scene on the ‘AEW Dynamite’ main event. “We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward.”

This comes after reports from Dave Meltzer suggested that AEW President Tony Khan informed TNT beforehand about his intention to put on a hardcore No Rules match to prevent against any heat from the network towards his company.

As of right now, neither Tony Khan, AEW or TNT has released a statement in response to the comments made by Domino's Pizza, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for the latest.

