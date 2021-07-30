Tokyo Olympics Daily Update: Team GB's Bethany Shriever wins gold in BMX final

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On day seven of the 2020 Olympics, a new world record was set and plenty of medals were hung around the necks of world class athletes as they added to their nation's tally.

Here's everything that happened overnight in Tokyo, what events are scheduled for today, and how Great Britain have fared in their most recent appearances.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

BMX gold for Team GB's Bethany Shriever

Bethany Shriever earned another gold for Great Britain in a thrilling BMX racing final.

She blew away the competition with a winning time of 44.358, beating runner-up Mariana Pajón of Colombia, and the Netherlands' Merel Smulders who won the bronze.

Tatjana Schoenmaker breaks 200m breaststroke world record

One of swimming's longest-standing world records was smashed during the early hours of this morning. South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker swam a time of 2:18.95 to pick up the gold and beat the all-time record.

She is the first woman to finish under 2 minutes and 19 seconds for a 200m breaststroke race.

Vitalina Batsarashkina wins another 2020 gold medal

Vitalina Batsarashkina had already recorded the Russian Olympic Committee's first ever gold medal during the 10m air pistol final and last night she won gold again, this time in the 25m.

Batsarashkina came from second with a shot to turn it all around in the final round. She set a new Olympic record of 38 points in the final to bring her grand total to 240.3.

First 100m heat results are in

As the athletics got underway last night, the women's 100m event turned out to be as thrilling as promised.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished first in her race with a time of 10.84, while Marie-Josee Ta Lou won heat 4 with 10.78, the fastest time of the opening round.

These were the top three finishers from each opening race:

Heat 1: Teahna Daniels, Dina Asher-Smith, Murielle Ahouré

Heat 2: Elaine Thompson Herah, Mujinga Kambundji Tatjana Pinto

Heat 3: Alexandra Burghardt, Javianne Oliver, Anna Bongiorni

Heat 4: Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Daryll Neita, Crystal Emmanuel

Heat 5: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Ajla Del Ponte, Nzubechi Nwokocha

Heat 6: Blessing Okagbare, Asha Phillip, Tynia Gaither

Heat 7: Michelle-Lee Ahye, Shericka Jackson, Jenna Prandini

Emma McKeon wins gold in 200m freestyle

An Olympic record was set in the 100m freestyle final as New Zealand's Emma McKeon swam 51.96.

She adds another gold to her nation's collection, finishing ahead of Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong in second and Australia's Cate Campbell who took bronze.

An San wins archery gold in tense archery final

After a dominant display from the South Koreans in the archery tournament, new Olympic record-setter An San has come away with the gold.

Locked in a nervy final with ROC's Elena Osipova, San managed to scrape a 6-5 win and scoop her country's fifth gold medal of the Games.

Osipova earned silver while the bronze medal match saw Lucilla Boari of Italy come out on top against Mackenzie Brown of the USA.

Emma Twigg wins gold in single sculls final

After finishing almost a full four seconds ahead of the pack, New Zealand banked another medal through Emma Twigg in the single sculls final.

The 34-year-old not only won her first ever Olympic medal but added just the third gold to her country's tally at the 2020 Games.

Huang Dongping partners Wang Yilü to gold in badminton mixed doubles

In an all-Chinese final, it was Huang Dongping and her partner who came out on top after a nervy three sets.

With a score of 21-17, 21-17, 21-19, Huang and Wang extended China's place at the top of the Olympic medal table, adding another gold, plus the silver from Huang Yaqiong and Zheng Siwei's second place finish.

Japan would go on to win the bronze medal match over Hong Kong.

What’s coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Football

The quarter-finals of the Olympic football tournament are already underway – running up until 12.00 BST when the last match between the Netherlands and USA will kick off.

The four winners will progress into the semis and fight for a guaranteed spot on the medal podium.

Judo

The final of the Judo +78kg event will see Cuba's Idalys Ortiz and Akira Sone of Japan compete for the gold medal.

Boxing

There's a lot of boxing to keep tabs on today as the Welterweight division enters the quarter-finals, following the Lightweight round of 16 matches.

Team GB watch

Dina Asher-Smith finishes second in 100m heat

The 25-year-old Diamond League winner ran her first heat of the tournament, clocking a time of 11.07 seconds with her second-place finish.

Asher-Smith finished behind Teahna Daniels of the US, who recorded 11.04.

Vicky Thornley falls short of rowing medal

Vicky Thornley comes away from the single sculls final empty-handed after falling just short of the mark with a finish time of 7.20.39.

The Brit came fourth in the race, behind Austria's Magdalena Lobnig who just pipped Thornley to bronze with 7.19.72.

Bryony Page wins bronze in trampoline

Thanks to a final score of 55.735, Bryony Page saw off Canada's Rosie MacLennan to finish third and win bronze in the individual trampoline event final.

Caroline Dubois into Lightweight quarter-finals

Team GB have another boxer into the quarter-finals after Caroline Dubois beat Rashida Ellis of the USA 3-0. The 20-year-old will face Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the next round on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Molly Renshaw & Abbie Wood miss out in 200m breaststroke final

After a record-setting performance from Tatjana Schoenmaker, the remaining medal places were taken up by US swimmers.

Team GB had two competitors in the 200m breaststroke but it was not to be for Molly Renshaw and Abbie Wood, who finished sixth and seventh respectively.

News Now - Sport News