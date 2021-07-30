Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kurt Angle was released by WWE in April 2020, but the WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that he has since been offered deals from both IMPACT Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Speaking with Fightful Select, Angle explained that he was offered a deal to have a run in AEW after he retired from wrestling in 2019 at WrestleMania 35.

The former WWE Champion explained that while he was "flattered" by the offer made to him, he never seriously considered joining AEW because of how "beat up" he was physically, noting that he wouldn't have been able to compete at a top level anymore.

AEW wasn't the only promotion interested in Angle, as the former Raw General Manager revealed that IMPACT Wrestling also approached him to work for the promotion again.

Angle told Fightful during the interview that the deal with IMPACT was only for one appearance, but the former Olympic gold medalist explained that despite having a "soft spot" for IMPACT, he never considered working for them again.

While it wasn't referenced during the interview, Angle has gone on the record in the last year to claim that WWE made him an offer to return, just a few weeks after releasing him, The deal would have seen Kurt Angle serve as the manager for Matt Riddle on the main roster.

Angle has explained that he turned down the offer from WWE to manage Riddle because he expected the company to eventually want to book the pair in a match, something he just isn't interested in at this stage of his career.

Kurt Angle was retired at WrestleMania 35 by Baron Corbin, but the WWE Hall of Famer recently stated that he thinks Shane McMahon would have been a great choice to have his last match, which you can read more about by clicking here.

