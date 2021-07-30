Asher-Smith, Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah: How the 100m favourites fared in the Tokyo Olympic heats

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s been over a week since the Olympics first got underway, but the 100m has arrived at long last.

The event remains the most prestigious distance race at the elite level and has been billed as perhaps the biggest draw of Tokyo 2020.

While the likes of Sha’Carri Richardson are absent from the competition, there are still a number of superstar names in the field and this year’s winner is still impossible to call on paper.

Here’s how the favourites got on in the heats

Dina Asher-Smith

Asher-Smith’s favoured event is the 200m but her 100m form has been exceptional this year. The Brit started her bid to win an Olympic individual sprint gold with a comfortable run in the opening heat.

The 25-year-old registered a time of 11.07 seconds, finishing second behind America’s Teahna Daniels.

It was by no means a quick time, but Asher-Smith seemingly held back a little and there is still every feeling she can be a medal contender in this event.

There was more success for Britain in the heats as well. Daryll Neita and Asha Philip also finished second in their respective heats to qualify for Saturday’s semi-finals.

Neita’s time of 10.96 was actually faster than Asher-Smith and was a new personal best for the 24-year-old.

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Thompson-Herah is the reigning Olympic champion and looked effortless in her heat as she coasted to victory.

Her time of 10.82 seconds was the second quickest of anyone in the heats, after World Championship bronze medallist Marie Josée Dominique Ta Lou, who ran a 10.78.

Herah has seemingly found form at the perfect time. Earlier this month she ran a 10.71 at the Gyulai István Memorial –– her fastest time since 2017 and just 0.01 seconds off her personal best.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Fraser-Pryce is a two-time Olympic 100m champion, having won at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Similarly to her compatriot Thompson-Herah, the Jamaican eased to victory in her heat, finishing with a time of 10.84 seconds.

The 34-year-old has won more global 100m titles than any other female sprinter and her personal best of 10.63 is the second quickest recorded time in history.

Better still, Fraser-Pryce ran this personal best in June this year, proving she’s only getting better with age.

