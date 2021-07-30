Total War: Warhammer 3: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Total War: Warhammer 3 has been announced and many fans will be wondering when the release date for the game is.

Ever since Warhammer was released in the 198’s it has been a big hit with fans no matter the form it has been in - be it books, board games or online.

The upcoming game is the third in the Total War saga and no doubt gamers will be keen to pick up the game as soon as possible to see how the saga continues.

With a big map, new factions and great battles, Total War: Warhammer 3 looks set to be a huge hit and continue the great reputation of the franchise.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Release Date

There will be some disappointment in the gaming community as a release date has not yet been set in stone.

However, what we do know is that the game will be released in 2021, which means we should not have too long to wait.

Developers of the game Creative Assembly must have Total War: Warhammer 3 close to completion as they released close to 30 minutes of gameplay footage to excite Warhammer fans.

Not only that, but a lot has already been revealed, including some of the weapons and also the factions that will be in this game.

Hopefully a release date for the game will be revealed soon, as many want to know when they can buy it or pre-order the game.

As we excitedly wait for the official date, we hope that more information will be released by the developers to keep anticipation for the game high.

The Warhammer franchise continues to be one of the best around in the gaming world, so no doubt this game will be hugely popular and thoroughly enjoyable to play.

