Raphael Varane has said an emotional farewell to Real Madrid’s fans ahead of his move to Manchester United.

It was announced earlier this week that the French defender is joining the Red Devils in a deal worth £41 million.

Varane leaves Madrid after 10 years with the Spanish giants. The 28-year-old won numerous trophies during that time, including four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s best centre-backs, his acquisition is a major coup for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He becomes United’s second major summer signing following the arrival of winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Varane says goodbye to Real Madrid teammates

Varane also said his goodbyes to his former Real Madrid teammates at the club’s Valdebebas training ground on Friday morning.

The Manchester-bound defender was filmed leaving the training ground for the final time…

Varane's goodbye message to Real Madrid

Over on Instagram, meanwhile, Varane published the following goodbye message:

“These last few days have been charged with many emotions, feelings that I now want to share with all of you. After 10 incredible and wonderful years at Real Madrid, a club that I will always carry in my heart, the day has come to say goodbye.

“Since I arrived in 2011, together we have exceeded all expectations and achieved things that I could never have dreamed of. I would like to thank all the coaches and all the people who work or have worked at the club for everything they have done for me.

“Many thanks also to all the Madridistas who always gave me a lot of affection and with their great demand they pushed me to give my best and fight for every success.

“I have had the honor of sharing a dressing room with the best players in the world. Countless victories that I will never forget, especially “La Décima”. I realize that it has been a great privilege to have been able to experience such special moments.

“Finally, I want to thank all Spaniards and especially to the city of Madrid, where my two children were born. This country will always be special to me.

“It has been an incredible journey in every way. I leave with the feeling of having given everything and I will not change a single thing in this story of ours.

“A new chapter begins …”

When will Raphael Varane make his Man United debut?

Varane will now link up with his new teammates ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

He could make his debut in United’s final pre-season friendly against Everton on August 7.

The Premier League side play their first competitive match of the new campaign against Leeds United a week later.

