Watford Transfer News: Update emerges concerning £4.2m-rated Hornets-linked man

Watford will be determined to make a positive start to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign when they face Aston Villa on August 14th at Vicarage Road.

Having sauntered to a second-place finish in the Championship earlier this year, it will be fascinating to see how the Hornets will fare against some of the world's best teams in the coming months.

Tasked with guiding Watford to a relative amount of success in the new term, Xisco Munoz has already made some drastic changes to his side this summer.

Keen to stamp his authority on the club's squad, the Spaniard has managed to secure the services of eight players.

Seemingly not content with these aforementioned arrivals, Munoz could now be lining up a move for a player who illustrated some real signs of promise in the top-flight last season.

A report by Spanish news outlet AS earlier this week suggested that Watford were reportedly interested in signing Okay Yokuslu from Celta Vigo.

The La Liga side are believed to be willing to part ways with the midfielder if they receive an offer of €5m (£4.2m).

Whilst West Brom were also being touted as a potential suitor, it has since been revealed that they are no longer in the running for Yokuslu due to the fact that they cannot afford to match Celta's demands.

The Turkey international featured on 16 occasions for the Baggies in the Premier League earlier this year after making a temporary move to The Hawthorns.

Ahead of the new season, a fresh update has now emerged concerning Yokuslu.

According to the Watford Observer, the midfielder's agent met the Hornets' sporting director Cristiano Giaretta on Wednesday amid speculation surrounding a potential move involving his client.

Although the topic of discussion from this meeting hasn't been disclosed, it is believed that Yokuslu is indeed on the club's list of potential targets.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Will Hughes' Watford future following the midfielder's decision to reject a new contract, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Yokuslu was drafted in as a potential replacement for the 26-year-old.

Particularly impressive during his loan spell with West Brom last season, the midfielder managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.96 in the Premier League which was the joint-best total recorded by a player at the club.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level, Yokuslu may end up thriving at Vicarage Road if Watford opt to meet Celta's valuation.

The midfielder's arrival could also force the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley and Dan Gosling to step up their performance levels which in turn may have a positive impact on the club's fortunes in the top-flight later this year.

