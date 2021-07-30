Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite rumours suggesting otherwise, reports have indicated that multi-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has not signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Rumours circulating on social media yesterday suggested that Brock Lesnar may have signed with AEW, but Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has clarified that 'The Beast' has not signed with the company:

“I can tell you right now that Brock Lesnar has not signed with AEW. They have spoken maybe once in passing, nothing serious what so ever. Everybody that I asked about this they laughed. That’s all I know. I can only tell you what they’ve said to me. I also know that Dave (Meltzer) said that it is not true, Brock has not already signed with AEW.”

Andrew Zarian went on to say that not only is Brock Lesnar not signed to AEW, but has also not under contract with WWE right now. However, he does explain that WWE wants the former Universal Champion to return:

“Brock is not signed with WWE. I know WWE wants him. I have to just say, if I’m WWE, how the hell do you let him go? If this is the case. And it’s not. I’m not saying that it is, it is beyond stupid.

As of right now, there is no word on when, or even if, Brock Lesnar is going to be returning to WWE. However, reports indicated that the company wanted him back for SummerSlam to face Bobby Lashley.

Various reputable sources have reported that two parties seemingly couldn't come to an agreement, as WWE opted to have Bobby Lashley defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at the upcoming pay-per-view.

