Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has enjoyed a stellar 2021 thus far.

The 26-year-old leads the way among midfielders in regards to goal contributions this year, the Portugal international netting 14 and assisting nine across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Fernandes is on course to remain top of the pile over a 12-month period, something only the very best players achieve.

We've done the research to find out which midfielder had the most goals and assists combined in each year of the 21st century and some legendary footballers feature.

All stats have been sourced from Transfermarkt, with only those playing for a team in Europe's top five leagues considered for selection.

Goal contributions from league, cup, Europa League and Champions League games have been taken into account.

Ready? Right, let's begin...

2000 | David Beckham (Manchester United) - 35

Games: 48

Goals: 15

Assists: 20

2001 | Rivaldo (Barcelona) - 32

Games: 42

Goals: 25

Assists: 7

2002 | Michael Ballack (Bayer Leverkusen/Bayern Munich) - 33

Games: 53

Goals: 21

Assists: 12

2003 | Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) - 36

Games: 54

Goals: 11

Assists: 25

2004 | Robert Pires (Arsenal) - 33

Games: 50

Goals: 21

Assists: 12

2005 | Ronaldinho (Barcelona) - 48

Games: 44

Goals: 24

Assists: 24

2006 | Ronaldinho (Barcelona) - 44

Games: 44

Goals: 24

Assists: 20

2007 | Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - 34

Games: 54

Goals: 21

Assists: 13

2008 | Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - 38

Games: 45

Goals: 22

Assists: 16

2009 | Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal) - 38

Games: 34

Goals: 14

Assists: 24

2010 | Mesut Ozil (Werder Bremen/Real Madrid) - 32

Games: 46

Goals: 9

Assists: 23

2011 | Nene (Paris Saint-Germain) - 38

Games: 52

Goals: 12

Assists: 26

2012 | Juan Mata (Chelsea) - 45

Games: 58

Goals: 19

Assists: 26

2013 | Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) - 39

Games: 49

Goals: 21

Assists: 18

2014 | Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) - 33

Games: 29

Goals: 17

Assists: 16

2015 | Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburg/Manchester City) - 49

Games: 54

Goals: 21

Assists: 28

2016 | Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) - 27

Games: 50

Goals: 12

Assists: 15

2017 | Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) - 43

Games: 51

Goals: 23

Assists: 20

2018 | Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) - 32

Games: 39

Goals: 21

Assists: 11

2019 | Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 34

Games: 47

Goals: 11

Assists: 23

2020 | Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 44

Games: 45

Goals: 26

Assists: 18

Will De Bruyne's mammoth total of 49 be equalled or bettered in the coming years? We highly doubt it.

The Belgian is one of several players to finish top of the pile on multiple occasions, with Reus the only man to achieve the feat three times.

Well played, Marco.

