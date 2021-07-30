Sheffield Wednesday Transfer News: Owls edging closer to sealing bargain deal for 30-year-old

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having dusted themselves down following an incredibly disappointing 2020/21 campaign in the Championship, preparations for life in League One are now well underway for Sheffield Wednesday.

After deciding to part ways with a host of players earlier this year, Owls manager Darren Moore has managed to put his own stamp on the club's squad by drafting in some fresh faces in recent weeks.

Set to play Huddersfield Town in the first round of the League Cup on Sunday, it will be intriguing to see whether the likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olamide Shodipo and Lewis Wing are handed their competitive debuts in this particular fixture.

Meanwhile, Jack Hunt and Dennis Adeniran will also be looking to make an impression for Wednesday after recently securing permanent moves to Hillsborough.

Seemingly not content with these aforementioned arrivals, Moore could be about to make another signing if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Sheffield Star, Wednesday are closing in on sealing a deal for former Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson.

The 30-year-old is currently a free-agent following Middlesbrough's decision to release him.

Despite featuring on 43 occasions in all competitions last season for Neil Warnock's side, Johnson was unable to earn a new deal at the Riverside Stadium.

As well as providing five assists for his team-mates in the Championship, the winger also managed to find the back of the net on three occasions at this level.

Before securing a move to Middlesbrough, Johnson played in League One for Oxford United.

A stand-out performer for the Yellows during the 2016/17 season, the winger was directly involved in 10 goals in 39 appearances in the third-tier as he helped the club secure an eighth-place finish in the league standings.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Providing that Wednesday are able to get this deal over the line, this could turn out to be somewhat of a coup by Moore as Johnson clearly possesses the talent needed to compete in League One.

Whilst the winger's struggles with consistency during the previous campaign resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.51 in the Championship for Boro, he could potentially thrive in a lower division under the guidance of Moore.

Having already bolstered his wide options by signing Shodipo on a temporary basis, the Wednesday boss is clearly looking to assemble a formidable attack by pursuing a move for Johnson.

If Moore can back up this particular swoop by adding to his options up-front between now and the end of the transfer window, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Owls make a barnstorming start to the upcoming campaign.

