Jorge Masvidal hopes to bounce back from his back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman in style - by securing another shot at the welterweight title.

Masvidal, 36, suffered his second consecutive defeat to Usman at UFC 261 in Jacksonville.

The American was stopped in the second round at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and has now been forced to sit out for a maximum of 60 days due to the injuries he sustained.

His most recent win, another stoppage victory, came against Nate Diaz in November 2019 at Madison Square Garden.

And the Florida-born fighter has revealed he wants to face Usman in a blockbuster trilogy bout and return to the Octagon for a fight on a main card at Madison Square Garden later in the year.

Asked for his dream fight, Masvidal tweeted on Thursday night: "Usman again #supernecessary."

"Both but more cause he got me. I need to get that back," he wrote in another tweet.

In another tweet, he added: "I think the last card was overall the best card top to bottom I’ve been a part of and just from the spectacle side NYC was incredible."

Masvidal has been embroiled in a long-running and very public feud with his former teammate Colby Covington over the last couple of years or so, but claims 'Chaos' is ducking a fight with him.

He later said in a reply to another user that "he’s hired some cops for protection."

Masvidal, who lives in Miami and trains at American Top Team, also discussed rumours of a rematch with Diaz - insisting that "next time another grown man won’t save him."

When he was asked if he would be open to a super-fight against Conor McGregor, Masvidal responded: "I don’t think he can afford it."

However, Masvidal also praised former rival Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and even claimed that the pair have to run it back "before the story is finished."

"December or earlier. Anyone that gets me to the title again. I don’t discriminate #supernecessary."

Gilbert Burns, meanwhile, has also called out Masvidal for a shot at the BMF title.

“I want the one that will get me a clear way to the title," he told TMZ.

"If that’s Leon Edwards, that’s the one that I want.

"If I need two more fights, give me Masvidal now and give me Leon Edwards later.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I want to fight everyone in that division.

"Every top opponent I want to face. I still have a dream match with Colby. I still want a rematch with Kamaru.

"I want to beat Masvidal, I want to beat Nate Diaz, I want to beat Leon Edwards, I want to beat every single guy, especially a tough one in that division.

"It’s no pressure, it’s just that if you want to fight for the title, you have to beat this guy, that’s the next guy.

"And I do believe it will be between Leon and Masvidal for my next fight.”

