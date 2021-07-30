Battlefield 2042: No ranked leagues or eSports modes on launch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 will not feature any competitive game modes once the game is launched later this year, the developers have confirmed.

The mass warfare series is about to release its sixth mainline instalment and was one of the key talking points during EA Play Live following the successful showcase of its new game mode, Portal, which gives players fully customisable online lobbies.

Battlefield has not really been associated with competitive gameplay in the past, opting not to follow in the steps with the likes of Call of Duty, Fortnite and Apex Legends.

That being said, an explanation was provided why the developers occupy this stance on the game, despite the publishers having eSports interest with some of their other big-sellers.

No ranked modes in Battlefield 2042

Senior design director at Ripple Effect Studios Justin Wiebe was asked whether there were any plans in place for Battlefield 2042 to be immersed into the competitive gaming world.

Speaking to Battlefield Nation, he said: "There’s no plan to have any kind of Ranked or eSport mode at launch.

“This is something that, obviously, we want to hear more about from the community. Again, I’m using this phrase a lot, but if that’s something that’s important to the community, we’d like to hear about it. And we’ll kind of see what happens after that.”

It is a mystery whether the Battlefield fanbase wants competitive gaming to enter the frame, but it is good to hear that the developers are listening to the players that are actively taking part in the series and delivering feedback to them.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see whether Battlefield dips its toe into the eSports world. Time will tell.

