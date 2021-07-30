Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As all-consuming as football is during the social media age, it's easy to forget players are actually, well, human.

Indeed, given just how bland and formulaic many responses are during the seemingly endless stream of post-match interviews or fly-on-the-wall social media content uploads, we can sometimes fail to remember why we're all here in the first place: the love of the game.

So, when we are offered a glimpse into footballers' lives, it becomes all the more exciting.

That's exactly what happened when Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland - arguably the hottest property in world football at the moment - was spotted wearing Leeds United shorts when signing autographs for fans inside his car.

Born in the city, Haaland has previously spoken of his desire to win the Premier League with Leeds, with the striker's father having played for the Yorkshire giants.

Although the idea of the Norway international moving to Elland Road any time soon is of course hard to imagine given the level of investment it would take to sign him, he has reportedly come close to joining before.

In December, The Athletic revealed that Leeds had shown Haaland around their Thorp Arch training facilities when the striker was in the process of leaving Molde in 2018.

Clearly, the 21-year-old hadn't yet gone to reach the heights he's consistently performing at now but, considering how easily he's taken to life at both Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg, it'd take a brave observer to suggest he wouldn't have been an excellent signing for the club.

1 of 10 How many French U21 caps does Illan Meslier? 0 1 2 3

As you can imagine, social media went into a frenzy when Haaland's shorts were spotted.

"Haaland in Leeds shorts, you love to see it", wrote one fan.

"Haaland on loan to @LUFC for a season would be THE funniest piece of sh*thousery ever," joked another.

"He will go to Leeds some time in the future no doubt," claimed this observer.

"He’s Leeds and he knows it," stated a supporter.

"Why would he come to Leeds and be 2nd choice behind Bamford," joked another.

"This is why he’s holding out for Leeds to pay his 60m release clause," was another quip.

It's hard to imagine Haaland lining up at Elland Road any time soon. Perhaps one day, however, he'll get to realise his dream.

