Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega won't be main eventing the All Out pay-per-view event together in September in Chicago, with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) going in a new direction for the show.

An AEW World Championship match between former partners Kenny Omega and Hangman Page has long been rumoured to be the main event of All Out, and while AEW planned on doing that, Dave Meltzer notes that plans have changed.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer explains that despite being the plan at one stage, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega now won't be working together at the upcoming pay-per-view:

Adam Page is not getting the main event for All Out with Kenny Omega. At one point it was the plan but plans change. The ten-man tag was designed to shock people when they veered off that match, but one would think they will be going to it later. They were pushing Christian Cage for a title match next. Whether that’s for TV in a few weeks or PPV should be clear pretty soon.

As Dave Meltzer notes, Christian Cage has been in the mix for an AEW World Championship match for the last few months, so a clash with Kenny Omega in Chicago isn't out of the question for the former WWE Superstar.

However, some have speculated that the reported acquisitions of both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) may have impacted the plans that AEW higher-ups had, with rumours suggesting that CM Punk will debut for AEW on the August 20 episode of Rampage.

As of right now, the plans that AEW has for Kenny Omega, or anyone else on the roster for that matter, at September's All Out pay-per-view event are somewhat unclear. For potential updates, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

