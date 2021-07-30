Derby County transfer news: Twist emerges regarding Rams prospect's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Derby County will be desperate to give their supporters something to shout about when they face Huddersfield Town on the opening weekend of the Championship season at Pride Park.

It has been an extremely difficult period for the club who have witnessed two separate takeover deals collapse since the turn of the year.

As a result of the financial difficulties that Derby are currently facing, they are still under a transfer embargo which limits the type of business that they are able to do.

Although the Rams are unable to purchase players, they have been granted permission to make moves for individuals who are currently out-of-contract.

However, any potential swoop will need to fall in line with the salary cap guidelines that are currently being imposed on the club by the EFL.

In order to free up some funds from their wage bill, Derby were looking to part ways with prospect Bobby Duncan earlier this week.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, the Derby Telegraph revealed that the forward had been granted permission to speak to Vejle Boldklub over a potential move.

Since joining the Rams last year following a spell in Italy with Fiorentina, Duncan has ultimately failed to make a positive impression for the club.

The forward's only senior appearance to date came in Derby's FA Cup third round defeat to Chorley in January.

In a fresh twist concerning Duncan's future, it has now been revealed that he will not be making the switch to Vejle Boldkub.

According to The Athletic, the Danish side could not match the forward's wage demands and thus have decided to pull out of the running for his signature.

Despite the fact that Duncan's current contract with the Rams is not set to expire until 2023, it is understood that the club are now willing to let him leave on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Derby manager Wayne Rooney seemingly keen to move Duncan on, this latest update is somewhat of a blow for the club.

With the forward still on the Rams' books, it will be intriguing to see whether his presence will have an impact on his side's recruitment.

Although there are currently a host of free-agents who are training with Derby, the club may not be able to give some of these players deals until they part ways with Duncan due to the aforementioned salary cap.

Therefore, it is hardly a surprise that the Rams are willing to let the forward go for free as he has struggled to make a positive impression during his time at Pride Park.

