Man United Transfer News: Update emerges on Chelsea and Liverpool target Saul Niguez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Pete O'Rourke, Manchester United could be involved in a three-way Premier League battle for Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Saul Niguez?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, The Daily Mail recently claimed that Man United are best placed to sign Atletico's Saul this summer, despite Liverpool's interest in the Spaniard.

The report suggested that Saul is a long-term target and has been on the Red Devils' radar for a while, although his £128m release clause had previously put off the Manchester outfit.

It now appears that United could have to fend off interest from two Premier League rivals if they want to sign the box-to-box midfielder.

Enter here

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Saul's future?

O'Rourke claims that Man United could end up in a three-way fight to sign Atletico's Saul this summer and the journalist suggests that the Spaniard could cost around £40m.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, “It seems like the potential swap deal to Barcelona with Griezmann is dead in the water, so that opens a door. It leaves it open to maybe Chelsea, Liverpool who are also interested, Manchester United are also interested in Saul Niguez as well.

Transfer News LIVE: Ben White undergoes Arsenal medical, Areola to West Ham

"Maybe we could have a three-way fight here from the Premier League clubs for Saul Niguez if they do get the indications that Atletico would sell at the right price and I think they would sell."

He added, "I think £40m plus might be able to get this deal done and I don’t think that fee will be anything too big for Chelsea or Man United. Liverpool might have to raise money."

To hear what O'Rourke said about Saul in full, check out the video below...

Where would Saul rank in United’s wage structure?

According to Salary Sport, Saul currently earns a weekly wage of £207,000 at Atletico Madrid and his deal is set to expire in June 2026.

Should Saul earn a similar figure at Man United he'd become the club's third highest earner behind Paul Pogba and David De Gea. The 26-year-old would be on a higher salary than the likes of Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Edinson Cavani.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

Are United looking to sell any midfielders?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports recently claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are expected to make their transfer interest in Man United's Paul Pogba formal in the near future.

The dynamic midfielder is set to become a free agent next summer upon the expiry of his contract in June 2022. Therefore, United are unlikely to allow the World Cup winner to run down his deal and could sell him this summer after he reportedly rejected the Red Devils' recent contract offer.

Saul might end up being brought in to replace Pogba in the middle of the park, which could spell an end to the Frenchman's 5-year stay at United in his second stint at the club.

News Now - Sport News