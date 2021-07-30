Warzone Season 5: Leaks, Release Date, Map, Patch Notes, Trailer, Battle Pass, Guns and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gaming fans are getting very excited as the release of Call of Duty Warzone season 5 draws closer and we have all the information you need to know in the build up to this next huge update.

Only a few weeks ago we saw the season 4 reloaded update, and this led many to jump back on the battle royale game to explore some of the changes to Verdansk.

When a new season is released, fans are treated to an abundance of new content including new weapons, vehicle skins, operators and a battle pass.

With all this to come out in the next couple of weeks, many are wanting to know what exactly will be released and how Verdansk could change for good.

There will also be an update applied to Black Ops Cold War, as that enters season 5 at the same time.

Here is everything you need to know about Warzone season 5:

Leaks

TBC

Release Date

Typically, we see a new season begin either the day the previous one concludes, or the day after.

With that in mind, we can expect to see season 5 release on Monday 9th August.

Treyarch does tend to wait until Thursday for updates, so it could be released on Thursday 12th August at the latest.

Map

For now, we are not aware of what map changes will be coming to the game, but no doubt a few points of interests will be changed or even added.

Map

Patch Notes

Patch notes typically arrive closer to the release of the season, so we have a bit of time to wait until we see them. These include all the weapon balances, bug fixes and new content added to the season.

Trailer

Developers Treyarch released their first teaser trailer for the new season, which means a lot of news should be on the way in the near future. Have a look at the trailer down below.

Battle Pass

The battle pass comes in two forms; you can either use the free one or the purchasable one. If you purchase the battle pass, you can unlock all the rewards throughout the 100 levels.

The free battle pass doesn’t let you unlock all the rewards; however, you are able to unlock the weapons.

Guns

As always, the new season will see new weapons come to Verdansk. We normally see two new weapons come out with the battle pass, and a couple more become available either through the store or other means. Last season we saw five new weapons arrive and they were:

MG82

C58

Nail Gun

OTs 9

Mace

Guns

Excitement is slowly building for the new season and more information should be revealed very soon on what fresh content will be coming.

