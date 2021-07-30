F1 2021 Update 1.06 Patch Notes: Release Date, PS5, PS4, Xbox and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Update 1.06 will be the third patch that F1 2021 will have received since the game's launch just a few weeks ago.

The last patch was added on 28th July for PC and Playstation platforms, although versions of the same update will be coming to Xbox consoles at a later date.

With circuits such as Imola, Portimao and Algarve yet to be added to the game, the question remains regarding whether this patch will have those tracks available for those that are eagerly awaiting to thrash their cars around.

While we fully expect bugs and issues to be addressed here, it is not yet known whether more content is on the way such as an all-new season pass, new liveries, suits, helmets etc.

Information is limited regarding 1.06 at this stage and we will keep you updated once the developers provide more information.

F1 2021 Update 1.06 Patch Notes

EA and Codemasters tend to release the latest patch instantly and we have had no indication from them at this stage that 1.06 has been added to F1 2021.

But fear not, as soon as we hear any information regarding 1.06, we will update this article. Keep your eyes peeled and revs up!

