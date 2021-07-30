Halo Infinite: Instructions on how to install Multiplayer Technical Preview have been revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Halo Infinite beta, multiplayer technical preview is available for invited fans to play and the instructions on how to install it have been revealed.

The latest instalment in the Halo franchises promises to be one of the best yet as it changes the multiplayer experience as we know it. There will be seasons and a lot of new features in the multiplayer mode.

Read More: Halo Infinite: Game will finally implement game changing feature for multiplayer

There is not too long either until release and due to this excitement is building up rapidly for the next game in the Master Chief saga.

Hopefully the beta test goes perfectly, as any big issues will probably mean that the release of the game will have to be postponed.

Read More: Halo Infinite: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, PC, Xbox And Everything You Need To Know

Instructions on how to install Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview have been revealed

Many were left confused upon finding out that they would be part of the multiplayer technical preview due to the fact that they were not sure how to install the beta.

These details have now been revealed and gamers do not need to worry as it looks pretty simple.

There are ten steps to install the preview and they are:

Head to the Xbox store when you turn on your console

Search for and install the Xbox Insider Hub app

Launch the app and select previews- this is in the left side menu

Select Halo Infinite - Insider- this is under available

Select join to register for the flight build. This can take some time and you might have to wait a few minutes for it

When the manage prompt appears inside of the Halo Infinite - Insider program you select it and join the Halo Infinite - Insider group

Read the terms and conditions and then click select

When this is done, you will be taken to the Halo Infinite - Insider product page

You select Get and then install

Wait for the game to install. When it is, you may launch it from the My Games and Apps page. Go to games- Halo infinite - Insider or you can do it via the Xbox Insider Hub app

The beta should then be available for you to get your hands on and test out. You won’t be able to play all of Halo Infinite, but there are a few game modes which can be played.

Read More: Halo Infinite Beta: Release Date, How To Sign Up, Latest News and More

Hopefully, those who get their hands on the beta will find it thoroughly enjoyable and entertaining, and reviews from this beta will be crucial as it will dictate whether players feel like it is worth buying the game or not.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News