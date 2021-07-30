Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Although Liverpool kicked off the summer with an early move for Ibrahima Konate, Jurgen Klopp's side have shown little in the way of looking to strengthen.

Of course, this is a hugely difficult summer in which to conduct any kind of business following the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and this remains a side packed to the rafters with top level talent.

Clearly, the famed front three cannot go on forever but - such is the level of quality in Klopp's squad - perhaps the German won't be forced back into the market after all.

Indeed, Harvey Elliott's performance during Liverpool's pre-season loss to Hertha Berlin had supporters waxing lyrical about his potential.

Fresh from a successful loan stint with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last season, the 18-year-old impressed despite the otherwise disappointing result, as you can see in the video below.

Deployed in a midfield berth, the former Fulham youngster produced some lovely touches, although it was his all-round game that particularly impressed.

Largely seen as a creative force, Elliott's work rate was also particularly impressive, constantly winning the ball back before pushing forward and creating chances.

With Georginio Wijnaldum having left for Paris Saint-Germain and all of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino struggling at times last, perhaps the teenager can offer something different to the squad next time out.

Speaking to LFC TV after the game, former Anfield star Jason McAteer even went as far as to compare elements of the player's game to Barcelona greats Xavi and Andreas Iniesta.

"His best position is a million dollar question," he said (via The Daily Mirror).

"For me I do see - and these are big names coming out - I do see Xavi and Iniesta in him. I see Thiago as well, that kind of player developing.

No pressure, then.

