Watford Transfer News: Hornets facing potential battle to keep veteran as club eye raid

Watford's resurgence under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz earlier this year was nothing short of spectacular as they managed to seal a second-place finish in the Championship.

The Spaniard's gamble to switch to a 4-3-3 formation ultimately paid off as his side proved to be too strong for their rivals in this division.

With a return to the Premier League on the horizon, Watford will know just how important it will be to make a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Ahead of the club's upcoming showdown with Aston Villa, Munoz has decided to make a host of changes to his squad.

As well as signing eight players this summer, the Hornets boss has waved goodbye to the likes of Achraf Lazaar, Ben Wilmot, Carlos Sanchez and Jerome Sinclair.

Although Munoz will be keen to bring in some more fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window, he may first have to fend off interest from elsewhere for Ben Foster.

According to Sky Sports, Celtic are interested in signing the goalkeeper as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to assemble a squad which is capable of challenging Rangers for the Scottish Premiership title.

Whilst Foster started the previous campaign as Watford's first-choice keeper, he lost his place in Munoz's starting eleven earlier this year to Daniel Bachmann.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Premier League, the shot-stopper has made a remarkable total of 364 appearances at this level during his career to date in which he has kept 90 clean-sheets.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Foster knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level, it would be a naïve decision by Watford to let him go this summer.

With the veteran goalkeeper's current contract set to expire next year, it is unlikely that the Hornets will be able to receive a sizeable fee from Celtic.

Therefore, instead of parting ways with the 38-year-old, Munoz should keep him at the club for another season as Foster could help some of the club's younger players to adapt to life in the top-flight by reflecting on his previous experiences in this division.

The keeper will also be able to provide sufficient cover for Bachmann who will be determined to make considerable strides in terms of his development by featuring regularly in the Premier League over the coming months.

