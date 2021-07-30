Olympic air-pistol gold medallist Vitalina Batsarashkina ‘mansplained’ on how to hold a gun

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Women’s 10-metre air-pistol champion Vitalina Batsarashkina has been subject to sexist comments online with regards to how she holds a gun.

The 24-year-old won the Russian Olympic Committee’s first-ever gold medal last Sunday and has now added a second gold to her haul after winning the 25m pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range.

But despite being one of the most talented shooters in the world, some keyboard warriors took to social media to critique the double Olympic champion.

It began when an image was posted of Batsarashkina on Twitter showing her in a relaxed stance, with one hand holding an air pistol and the other in her pocket.

While it’s actually a rule in 10m air pistol to shoot one-handed, typically there were some ‘mansplainers’ that took it upon themselves to offer advice.

One user wrote: “Does it look cool? Yes. Will their wrist shatter the moment they fire? Absolutely.”

Another commented: "Not only are you going to have a broken wrist or nose, you're also gonna have to deal with the fact you one-handed that gun for no reason other than to be bold."

Thankfully, others were quick to defend the Russian star and point out that the double Olympic champion obviously knows how to stand correctly.

"When you're shooting as precisely as that, your heartbeat throws off your aim. So they stand as relaxed as possible and still maintain a firm stance,” one person explained.

A second user echoed the same idea: "Guys chill these are air guns, not real guns. Yes, this tech would be garbage for real shooting, but this is Olympic shooting. The stance is meant to keep the shooter as relaxed and still as possible, not control recoil."

As for Batsarashkina, she’ll be paying no attention to this ‘advice’ and will instead continue to celebrate her medal success.

Speaking after the 10m air pistol the Russian said: "I'm excited and very happy to be here and to have won my gold and looking forward to going back home pretty soon. Since mid-June, I haven't been at home.

"I hope shooting will be popular in my hometown of Omsk and we will be able to build a shooting range for our athletes to train in good conditions."

