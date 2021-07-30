Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners have "ace up their sleeve" to sign Lautaro Martinez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal could offer Hector Bellerin to Inter Milan as part of a bid to sign striker Lautaro Martinez, transfer expert Pete O'Rourke reports.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Lautaro Martinez?

O'Rourke states that Arsenal won't be put off by the hefty price tag that Inter have put on the Argentinian striker, and that they are keen to make a deal happen.

"They seem to be really trying to push for this deal, to see if there’s any way they can possibly make it happen. His price tag is pretty steep, you’re probably talking around £77m that Inter would want to sell the South American.

"That hasn’t really deterred Arsenal so far. They are trying to think of inventive ways to try and come to an agreement with Milan," he said whilst appearing on The Football Terrace.

O'Rourke reckons that Arsenal may make Bellerin part of any deal as the player wants to leave the club and manager Mikel Arteta won't stand in his way.

"They think the ace up their sleeve to do this deal possibly is Hector Bellerin, who seemingly is surplus to requirements at the Emirates this summer. I think the player is ready to move on after a long time in North London. Mikel Arteta is also willing to let him move on. He feels he has enough options at right back," he said.

Here what O'Rouke said in full about the potential Bellerin-Martinez deal in the video below...

Is Bellerin going to leave Arsenal this summer?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on the Here We Go podcast that Inter are interested in signing Bellerin.

The Serie A champions have offered a loan to buy option for the 26-year-old Spaniard. The Gunners are trying to find a 'resolution' for the Bellerin situation, according to Romano.

How did Martinez perform last season?

Martinez performed very well for Inter last season. He scored 19 goals in 48 games in all competitions, as Inter won the title. The 23-year-old, whose contract at Inter runs until 2023, has also tasted success at international level, as he helped Argentina win the Copa America.

How big a talent is Martinez?

Martinez is one of the rising stars of European and international football at the moment, as his exploits over the past 12 months - winning honours for both club and country - demonstrate.

As he is only 23, he still has plenty of his career left to run and seems destined to become one of the leading stars of the game over the coming years.

Big clubs are already interested in the player. He told ESPN Argentina via Marca that he was close to signing for Barcelona previously after discussions with Lionel Messi, but the deal fell through.

It would be a real coup for Arsenal if they were able to sign Martinez this summer, especially after finishing way off the Champions League spots last season.

