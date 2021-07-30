Tottenham Transfer Gossip: Fabrizio Romano drops update on Cristian Romero price-tag

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta defender Cristian Romero is a priority for Tottenham this summer, although they aren't willing to match his price-tag.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Cristian Romero?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Romano recently claimed that Tottenham are working on a move for Atalanta's Romero this summer, although the journalist warned that talks are not advanced and a big gap remains between the two clubs' valuations of the player.

It now appears that Spurs still aren't willing to match the Italian side's price demands, despite the Argentina international being a priority for the north London outfit.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Romero?

Romano claims that Tottenham are still in talks with Atalanta over the potential signing of Romero, however negotiations have hit a stumbling block as Spurs are unwilling to match his price-tag.

The Serie A outfit are reportedly demanding €55m (£46.8m) for the 23-year-old and Tottenham are only prepared to make an offer in the region of €40m/ €45m (£34.1m/£38.3m).

The journalist reveals that while the clubs are still working on a transfer fee, Romero has already agreed personal terms with Spurs.

Should Spurs just meet Atalanta’s demands?

Arguably yes.

It's all well and good trying to get a cut-price deal for Romero, but the start of the Premier League season is just two weeks away. Therefore, Spurs should get him signed as soon as possible to integrate the 23-year-old into the squad and maybe even give him some valuable minutes in pre-season.

Tottenham are also one centre-back down ahead of the new campaign as it was recently announced that Toby Alderweireld will be leaving the north London side after a six-year spell at the club to join Qatar outfit Al-Duhail.

Alderweireld's departure should be another incentive to push through a deal with Atalanta as it would be hugely beneficial to have a well-stocked defence ready for the new season.

Are there any alternatives to Romero for Spurs?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Romano recently claimed that Tottenham are in contact with the agent of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Although, it now appears that Kounde could actually be on his way to Spurs' Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Spurs have also been linked with a move for Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. According to Charlie Eccleshare, the centre-back is keen to play in England's top flight and he could cost just €15m (£12.8m) to sign this summer.

Although, as Romano revealed, Romero seems to be Tottenham's No.1 priority in central defence. Whether Tottenham can wrap up a deal for the Argentine remains to be seen.

