Crystal Palace Transfer News: Eagles targeting 2020 Olympics star

Crystal Palace are monitoring teenager Matthew Garbett, as revealed by The Sun.

What's the latest transfer news involving Garbett?

The 6 foot 2 youngster is reportedly attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs this summer.

As well as Palace, newly-promoted sides Watford and Brentford are also keeping tabs on Garbett, who was born in London but represents New Zealand on the international stage.

What are Garbett's stats in 2020/21?

The 19-year-old currently plays his football out in Sweden with Falkenbergs, having moved over from his homeland in January 2020.

The Swedish domestic season is currently in full flow and Garbett has made seven league appearances so far in the second tier this term, failing to score in these matches.

Falkenbergs have struggled, winning just three of their 13 matches but Garbett did enough to earn his place in New Zealand's squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. He came off the bench on Wednesday during the team' 0-0 draw with Romania, and impressed the scouts of the three Premier League clubs tracking him.

Would he be the first teenager to join Palace this summer?

He wouldn't be.

Earlier this month, Palace secured the signing of Michael Olise, who is also just 19 years of age. Furthermore, the club have also brought in Marc Guehi and are closing in on landing Conor Gallagher on a loan deal from Chelsea - the pair are still only 21.

This highlights how there seems to be a clear policy at Palace at the moment of adding young, promising players to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Are Palace in danger of going from one extreme to the other?

Last season, the Eagles had the oldest squad in the top-flight, and it appeared that they needed to address that this summer. They have done just that, with senior professionals such as Mamadou Sakho, Gary Cahill and Patrick van Aanholt being let go, while Olise and Guehi have come in.

Overall, this looks like a wise move from Palace, as they will hope that their younger squad members can now develop and thrive at Selhurst Park for years to come. However, they need to be careful that they do not go overboard with signing inexperienced players.

There is a danger that Palace will go from one extreme to the other - moving from an ageing squad to a very young, unpredictable one in the space of one transfer window.

Patrick Vieira must keep an eye on this and weigh up whether it is the best idea to go after a player in Garbett, who is yet to score a senior goal in his career, or if he should focus on making sure that his team has a good balance between experienced players and youngsters coming through.

