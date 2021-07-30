Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's easy to forget just how good Neymar was for Barcelona.

The Brazilian forward took a little while to get going at the Catalan club following his move from Santos in 2013, but when he found his feet, Neymar was virtually unstoppable.

During Barcelona's treble-winning season in 2014/15, Neymar was arguably the second-best player in the world behind Lionel Messi.

In his 51 appearances across all competitions that campaign, he netted 39 goals and contributed 10 assists.

Neymar scored in every single Champions League game from the quarter-final stage onwards, including the team's third in the 3-1 final victory over Juventus.

Major Erling Haaland to Chelsea update | Football Terrace

The two-time South American Footballer of the Year also found the back of the net in the 2014/15 Copa del Rey final win against Athletic Bilbao.

That was also far from his only headline-grabbing moment from that fixture.

In the final minutes of the game with Barcelona 3-1 ahead, Neymar decided to do some showboating and performed his trademark rainbow flick skill near the corner flag.

Unsurprisingly, the trickery from the Brazil international enraged the Bilbao players, to the point where a mass brawl nearly erupted.

Neymar had to be dragged away from the confrontation by Xavi Hernandez, while Dani Alves sprinted over to defend him teammate and countryman.

Neymar's rainbow flick sparks chaotic scenes

The Bilbao players were absolutely fuming and while you can kind of understand why, their reactions were a little over the top - to say the least.

However, Barcelona manager at that time Luis Enrique actually actually sided with the opponent rather than Neymar.

"These things are strongly frowned upon in Spain," the Spaniard said about the incident after the game, per Marca.

"If I were an Athletic player, I would have responded the same way or worse, but it's normal in Brazil. You have to understand the context; he doesn't do it to humiliate opponents, but we'll try to cut it out over time."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

At least Neymar's teammates defended him on the pitch...

1 of 20 Neymar began his professional career at which club? Corinthians Internacional Santos Flamengo

News Now - Sport News