Fortnite Galaxy Racer Aubameyang Cup: Format, UK Time, How to Watch and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dubai-based eSports organisation Galaxy Racer will be hosting a Fortnite tournament alongside Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Titled the 'Galaxy Racer Aubameyang Cup', a prize pot of over £8,000 will be up for grabs for players that enter into this tournament, featuring a seismic gaming name that has always been notoriously competitive over the years.

Aubameyang, along with his brother William-Fils, will be making guest appearances at the first-ever cross-regional competition that will take place online, including interviews and a 2v2 matchup with Galaxy Racer’s Fortnite players, Milan ‘milan’ Lopes and Maciej ‘Teeq’ Radzio during the event.

Commenting on the announcement, Aubameyang said: “I’ve been a die-hard Fortnite gamer for years, and my competitive, footballing mindset has naturally made me fascinated by esports, so I’ve been interested to get involved in it for some time.

“I want to help break down barriers to make esports as competitive as possible, and the Galaxy Racer Aubameyang Cup has been created to do just that; giving the very best players from across the world the chance to battle it out on the global stage on an incredibly exciting but fair platform.”

Read more: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Latest News, Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass, Theme, Skins and More



Here is everything you need to know about the Galaxy Racer Aubameyang Cup:

Format

The format of the tournament will be as follows:

The Galaxy Racer Aubameyang Cup will see 150 duos from Europe and the Middle East clash in a unique home & away format.

It's that simple! No need for complications here. A straight shoot-out with some of the greatest Fortnite players in the world to determine who possesses the greatest team on planet earth.

UK Start Time

The Galaxy Racer Aubameyang Cup will take place between Sunday 1st August until Wednesday 4th August.

The regional qualifiers will take place on the first day at 7 pm BST - while the Grand Finals will occur over the course of two days between Tuesday 3rd August and Wednesday 4th August.

How to Watch

There are only two places to watch the Fortnite Galaxy Racer Aubameyang Cup - either through their official Twitch or YouTube channels.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News