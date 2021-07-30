Halo Infinite: Doughnut advert may have unveiled Microsoft's release date

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The release date for Halo Infinite may have possibly been unintentionally revealed due to a social media post that was made regarding a commercial.

Microsoft appears to be heavily promoting the sixth mainline instalment of their sci-fi first-person shooter which was arguably responsible for getting Xbox off the ground in 2001.

The Halo franchise has grown into one of the most popular gaming series of all time and as of February 2021, sold a total of 81 million copies of all games released (via Deadline).

With huge apprehension and excitement ahead of Halo Infinite, and with the beta testing period currently ongoing, it appears that the release for the new game may have been revealed sooner than anticipated.

Halo Infinite Release Date confirmed?

We are not sure if it was a marketing strategy from Microsoft, or this was a slip-up. Whatever it was, indications suggest that we could be seeing Halo Infinite released sometime in November.

How do we know this? Well, one of the more unusual ways of finding out release dates for games is in a doughnut advertisement. Not even a talented author could put something like that together.

It appears that a commercial partnership is in place with Krispy Kreme who have released the 'Infinite Doughnut', in commemoration of the game's release and for 20 years of the infamous Master Chief character in the series.

However, Xbox Mexico on Twitter commented on the month of November, with the novelty item being released from today up unit the end of September.

As we said, we aren't certain whether this was an accident or not as the official release date has yet to be confirmed. But now we have a pretty good idea when Halo Infinite will be hitting platforms around the world.

