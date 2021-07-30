Warzone Season 5: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 will be available soon and many gaming fans are wondering when the new season will be released.

The battle royale game has been a huge success, and since Black Ops Cold War took control of Verdansk we have seen some huge changes, including the map being teleported back to the 1980s.

These changes have been massively enjoyed by the Call of Duty community, and due to this, excitement is at an all time high for the upcoming season to be released.

With season 4 reloaded already done, we will not have that long to wait at all for the next season of Warzone to be released.

Warzone Season 5 Release Date

As always, we are given somewhat of a clue as to when the next season will be released due to the fact that the battle pass for the current season has a timer.

From this we can see that season 4 is due to end on August 9th and normally a new season comes straight after. Due to this, we can expect to see season 5 release on Monday 9th August.

However, Treyarch typically brings out a new season or new updates on a Thursday so the launch could be delayed by a couple of days and be released on Thursday 12th August at the latest.

With this release date less than two weeks away, we expect to find out a lot more information around the new season of Warzone in the next 14 days, including the official confirmation of its release.

It is understandable to see excitement increasing, as Warzone season 5 will see a whole new battle pass, as well as new operator skins and weapons.

With one of the weapons released in season 4, the C-58, feeling like a meta weapon, at least one of the new guns in season 5 should be very strong and usable.

When the official release date is confirmed, we will provide you with all the information right here.

