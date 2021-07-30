Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Porter Speaks Out for the first time on being ordered to fight Crawford

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Shawn Porter has spoken out on the news that he has been ordered by the WBO to fight Terence Crawford.

For Porter, this is a huge chance, as it means he now has the opportunity to claim the belts off of Crawford, who was once the undisputed champion of the world.

The two have had illustrious careers, but Crawford’s has been slightly better and Porter now has a chance to claim a big scalp.

No doubt it will be a huge spectacle when the two meet in the ring and we for one cannot wait for the fight to happen.

Porter Speaks out for the first time on being ordered to fight Crawford

Crawford was due to fight Errol Spence Jr, and training was underway, but following this latest order by the WBO, a lot has changed.

They have only a few weeks to agree a deal for the fight, otherwise the WBO will order a purse bid.

This might be a frustrating situation for Crawford, but for Porter this is a huge opportunity, and we finally got to hear his thoughts about the situation and being ordered to fight Crawford.

Speaking on his own podcast, via DAZN, the 33 year-old Welterweight boxer seemed very happy as he described his reaction to the news. He said: "That's mind-blowing, right? We can't say too much about the fight, but we are going to say we are happy to see the announcement."

“We, being myself and my dad, are surprised by the announcement. We're really just kind of in that space where 'Wow, didn't see this coming.' This is a pleasant surprise.

"At this point, it's just a matter of time (before an agreement is made and the fight has an official date)."

It is completely understandable to hear why he is so excited, and hopefully he puts in the right amount of training because he is going to have to be at his very best to fight Crawford.



