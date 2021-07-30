Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Becky Lynch has changed up her look, reverting back to her old hair colour, and many fans on social media are now speculating that 'The Man' may be preparing for an imminent return to WWE television.

Lynch’s hairstylist (@audihairstylist) took to Instagram yesterday to share a picture of Lynch sporting her old ginger locks, which is a change from the slightly blonder look that Lynch has been sporting during her absence from WWE television.

While by no means confirmation, many fans on social media have started speculating that 'The Man' may have reverted back to her old look in preparation for a return to the ring, with some even suggesting that the former Raw Women's Champion may return on SmackDown tonight.

Many fans speculated that Becky Lynch, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV since May 2020, would have returned by now after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Roux, in December of last year.

However, reports have indicated that the Irishwoman will NOT be back on TV by SummerSlam next month, with it being suggested that 'The Man' is more likely to return by the WWE Draft, which the company is reportedly planning to hold in October.

While the date of her return may be unclear, reports from reputable journalists have suggested that Lynch will be landing on either NXT or more likely SmackDown when she does return to TV, which you can read more about by clicking here.

As you can tell, reports surrounding Becky Lynch's immediate plans and potential return are rather unclear, as of right now anyway. Make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter.

News Now - Sport News