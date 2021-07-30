Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Alaba is now a Real Madrid player.

The versatile Austrian superstar joined the Spanish side on a free transfer this summer after 11 trophy-filled years in Bayern Munich's first-team.

Alaba will have a significant role to play for Real Madrid in 2021/22 following the departures of both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Carlo Ancelotti will need the 29-year-old to be his leader at the back and Alaba is certainly capable of doing just that.

He's one of the best defenders in the world and it was no surprise that Real Madrid were desperate to sign him.

But despite being a world-class operator, one capable of playing in multiple different positions to a high standard, Alaba is probably not worth the money that Los Blancos have spent to get him on board.

Now, you may be asking; but they signed him for free, right? Well, yes. However, that only means Real Madrid didn't have to cough up a transfer fee to acquire his services.

They've still had to spend an outrageous amount on wages, a signing-on fee and more, with the financial details of Alaba's contract now public knowledge thanks to Der Spiegel.

The German publication leaked the numbers on Friday and we've provided the key points below.

Alaba's Real Madrid contract

€115m over the five-year contract

€19.47m-per-year salary (€374,423-per-week)

€17.7m signing-on fee

€5.2m commission for his agent Pini Zahavi

€6.3m for Alaba's family

€850m release clause

Wow. So Alaba will cost Real Madrid around €115m during the course of his five-year deal, which takes him up to the age of 34.

That's an extortionate amount of money and the onus will be on the former Bayern man to prove that he is worth the investment.

Alaba is yet to debut for his new club after recently contracting Covid-19.

The defender could feature in the friendly against AC Milan on August 8th, which is Real Madrid's last warmup game before the start of the 2021/22 season.

