Leeds Transfer News: £20.4m player set for Elland Road move

Leeds United are in pole position to sign midfielder Yangel Herrera this summer, according to Spanish outlet El Gol Digital.

What's the latest transfer news involving Herrera?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, The Sun reported earlier this month that Leeds were interested in bringing Herrera to Elland Road in the current transfer window.

They remain keen on the 23-year-old, and although Spanish champions Atletico Madrid have also been monitoring Herrera, Leeds are now favourites to sign him.

How much will Herrera cost?

It is understood that Herrera's price-tag has been set at €24m (£20.4m). The report claims that Leeds have no problem with paying this amount for the 24-cap international, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at La Liga club Granada from Manchester City.

Therefore, it seems that the fee that Leeds may be required to pay will not be a stumbling block for this deal going through.

Who have Leeds already signed this summer?

Leeds have already secured a couple of signings over the past few weeks, having brought in left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona, while also securing the services of Jack Harrison on a permanent deal from Manchester City.

The club are now on the brink of signing Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson, who appears likely to act as Illan Meslier's understudy next term.

However, they have not been able to bolster their midfield options yet.

Are Leeds finally going to land a central midfielder?

The Yorkshire-based side appear to be intent on adding a central midfielder to their ranks ahead of the upcoming season but they have endured a number of near misses in this position so far this summer.

Leeds were linked with Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul, only for the 27-year-old to opt to join Atletico Madrid instead in the end.

Meanwhile, Cagliari's Nahitan Nandez and Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher have also been identified as targets for the middle of the park but these deals both look unlikely now. Nandez is expected to move to Serie A champions Inter Milan, while Gallagher has reportedly decided to make a temporary switch to Crystal Palace.

Leeds seem to have suffered one disappointment after another in recent weeks when trying to attract a midfielder but this report on Herrera appears to offer them hope that they are finally going to land someone to fill this role next year.

Of course, Leeds will be aware that they need to get this deal over the line first, but it looks as though things are moving in the right direction for this transfer to be completed in the final month of the window.

