West Ham Transfer News: Irons keen on 28-year-old who knows Soucek well

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

90min have revealed that West Ham are interested in signing Slavia Prague midfielder Lukas Masopust.

What's the latest transfer news involving Masopust?

The 28-year-old has attracted interest from no fewer than seven English clubs, including Leicester City, Newcastle and Wolves.

West Ham are also keen on Masopust, who is into the final two years of his contract at Slavia, and could be available for just £6m this summer.

What were Masopust's stats in 2020/21?

The 5 foot 10 wide midfielder featured regularly for Slavia last term, making 26 league appearances. In these matches, he chipped in with two goals and four assists as the team went unbeaten throughout their domestic campaign to cruise to the title by 12 points.

Masopust also played in all 12 of Slavia's Europa league games, with the team making it through to the quarter-finals before they were knocked out by Arsenal.

Man City table RECORD transfer bid for Jack Grealish! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

How well does Masopust know Soucek and Coufal?

The trio played together at Slavia for a year before Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal moved to east London in 2020. Furthermore, they have also represented Czech Republic at international level in recent years, with Masopust having picked up 26 caps. Five of those came at Euro 2020, as he started all of the team's games on their run to the last eight before they exited the tournament at the hands of Denmark.

Overall, Masopust and Soucek have lined up alongside each other on 61 occasions, so it is fair to say that they are very familiar with one another.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Michail Antonio wear for West Ham United? 29 30 11 7

A familiar story for West Ham?

It certainly would be.

Over the past 18 months, the Irons have done business with Slavia on two occasions when they signed Soucek and Coufal.

Both transfers have turned out to be masterstrokes, with Soucek scoring 13 goals in 54 appearances in all competitions since joining. He finished as the club's joint-top scorer in the league last season, and received the highest average game rating from WhoScored (7.36) across the course of the campaign when compared with his teammates.

Meanwhile, Coufal also ranked inside the top five amongst the West Ham squad with regards to his average match rating as he provided seven top-flight assists for David Moyes' men in the Premier League - only Aaron Cresswell (8) provided more assists for the team.

It appears that West Ham have worked well with Slavia in the past, and this may help them push a deal through for Masopust if they begin negotiations with their Czech counterparts in the coming weeks.

News Now - Sport News