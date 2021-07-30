Sam Kerr, Alyssa Naeher: 5 standout stars from Olympic football quarter-finals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Just four countries remain in the Tokyo Olympic women's football tournament after a dramatic quarter-final round.

Australia, Canada, Sweden, and the USA have booked their places in the semi-finals and are now just one away from potentially earning a medal.

GiveMeSport Women has selected five players who were the most influential during the quarter-finals...

Sam Kerr, Australia

The ever-reliable Sam Kerr was on song during an intense battle against Great Britain which ended 4-3 in favour of the Matildas.

Team GB took a 2-1 lead but were unable to hold strong under the pressure of their opposition. After the equaliser, the Aussies scored two more to put the game to bed – the winner coming from Kerr in extra time.

The Chelsea striker has now netted five Olympic goals in Tokyo and will be looking to add more to her tally as Australia fancy their chances at taking gold.

Alyssa Naeher, USA

Saving goals is just as important as scoring them and on Friday, Alyssa Naeher proved this.

The Chicago Red Stars shot-stopper was the difference between challenging for a medal and boarding the plane home early.

Naeher saved a Lieke Martens penalty attempt in the 81st minute to deny the Netherlands a 3-2 lead. The game then trickled into the extra time before eventually boiling down to a penalty shootout.

Naeher saved not just one spot-kick, but two, denying both Vivianne Miedema and Aniek Nouwen a way through. Because of her ice cold composure, the US are into the semis.

Magdalena Eriksson, Sweden

Magdalena Eriksson was once again a prominent figure in the Swedish team this week.

Leading her side out, the Chelsea captain would go on to open up the scoring with an early goal and set the tone for the rest of the match.

Japan managed to grab one goal back, but Sweden ran out comfortable 3-1 winners.

Eriksson's professionalism and composure kept the Swedes tight at the back and stopped a great quality Japanese side from getting too close for comfort.

Stephanie Labbé, Canada

Like Naeher, Stephanie Labbé was a wall for her country in between the sticks. The Canadian goalkeeper was up against a resilient Brazilian side and managed to keep her head through 120 minutes, plus a penalty shootout.

The 34-year-old denied Andressa before producing a clutch save at Brazil's last penalty to save Rafaelle's effort and leave the opposition heartbroken.

Whilst a 0-0 scoreline doesn't look as attractive as a high-scoring match on paper, Labbé's heroics in the shootout undoubtedly made her the star of the match.

Ellen White, Great Britain

Team GB may have been knocked out of the tournament, but there's no doubting Ellen White's influence on her team this tournament.

Until the very end, the striker gave her all for Great Britain and came up with a stunning hat-trick against Australia. Despite being outscored by the Aussies, White was one of the top performers of the round, showcasing her 'never say die' attitude and proving that she is still as clinical as she ever was in front of goal.

News Now - Sport News