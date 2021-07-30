Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After picking out what was first feared to be a nasty injury on Monday Night Raw, it thankfully appears as if Natalya is only going to be out of action for a few weeks.

If you haven't seen, Natalya's ankle got caught under Doudrop (Piper Niven) following a cradle spot in a match on WWE Raw, and many feared that the Women's Tag Team Champion had seriously hurt herself.

However, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer notes that Natalya went for an MRI scan after the show on Monday night, and was thankfully told that she'll only be out of action for a few weeks:

She got an MRI after the match. Evidently the results were better than expected as we were told she’s only expected out for a few weeks, so they also may not strip her and Tamina of the tag team titles which would be necessary if she needed surgery. After she got hurt, she immediately tagged out and Tamina worked the rest of the match. She couldn’t put any weight on the right leg and had to be helped to the back, but actually had a smile on her face leaving the ring trying to sell that her team got the win. We were told that she was okay the next day but still couldn’t put any weight on it.

Dave Meltzer went on to explain that Natalya actually broke her ankle a few years ago, but is "very good with pain" so continued to work through the injury thinking that she'd just sprained her ankle:

The thing is she is very good with pain because a few years ago she had broken her ankle and knew she was hurt but continued to work on it for weeks, thinking it was just a sprain, until it wasn’t healing well and then got it checked out and found it was broken

