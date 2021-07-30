Black Ops Cold War Season 5: Latest News, Release Date, Roadmap, Zombies, Maps, Trailer and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War looks to be moving into Season 5 and the developers will be bringing new content to the table in the coming weeks.

While the first-person shooter is immersed into Season 4 with satellites crashing into earth and new weapons such as the MG 82 LMG and the C58 assault rifle, it is bound to come to an end soon which means a new chapter for the gaming community to sink their teeth into.

After Treyarch, the game's developers, revealed their first of many trailers in the build-up to Season 5, fans are starting to speculate what the dialogue is referencing and what documents were stolen from Yamantau.

That being said, here is everything you need to know regarding Black Ops Cold War Season 5:

Latest News

All of the latest news regarding Black Ops Cold War Season 5 will appear here daily. Be sure to come back and see what is going on!

Release Date

Typically, we see a new season begin either the day the previous one concludes or the day after.

With that in mind, we can expect to see season 5 release on Monday 9th August.

Treyarch does tend to wait until Thursday for updates, so it could be released on Thursday 12th August at the latest.

Roadmap

Treyarch's roadmap for Season 5 will appear here once it becomes available.

Zombies

At this stage, there is no information regarding zombies and what changes have been made. Fear not, we will bring all of the spooky information straight to you when it arrives!

Maps

Information regarding maps will appear here in due course.

Trailer

Here is the following brief cinematic trailer that was released by Treyarch, which could provide answers regarding why the satellites crashed into Verdansk in the first place:

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News