Celtic Transfer News: Fresh target emerges alongside Joe Hart in goalkeeper hunt

Celtic are interested in signing Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, Sky Sports reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Celtic's search for a goalkeeper?

The Hoops are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and Tottenham's Joe Hart has been linked.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Fab Romano reported on Twitter that the two teams had begun talks.

His report was expanded on by Calcio Pilloloe journalist Ekrem Konur, who declared that Celtic should complete the deal in a few days' time.

Now Sky Sports reports that not only have the Hoops made an approach to sign Hart, but the club are also interested in signing 38-year-old Foster.

How did Foster perform last season?

Foster was a mainstay in the first-half of last season for Watford.

That was up until the 6 foot 4 shot-stopper lost his place in the team to Daniel Bachmann after suffering a broken finger in January.

He ended up making 23 appearances for Watford, conceding 17 goals. Foster kept 10 clean sheets, as the Hornets won promotion back to the Premiership.

What shared traits do Foster and Hart have?

The two goalkeepers that Celtic are interested in share a lot in common. Both are vastly experienced. Foster - whose contract expires next year - has made 364 Premier League appearances, whilst Hart has made 340 appearances in England's top flight.

Both men have also played for some big clubs. Foster has had spells at Manchester United, West Brom, Birmingham and now Watford.

Hart is also well-travelled, having played for Manchester City, West Ham, Burnley, Torino and Tottenham.

The duo have both gained international recognition. A difference emerges here though as Hart earned 75 caps for England, while Foster had to content himself with just eight.

Would Hart or Foster be the better option for Celtic?

If you had to choose between both goalkeepers, at this moment in time Foster would get the edge over Hart. He might be four years older, but he was playing regular first-team football at a decent level up until he was injured.

Hart spent last season playing cup football, as Hugo Lloris is established as Tottenham's number one. Hart was limited to 10 appearances for the North London club.

No matter which goalkeeper is signed, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou seems to be looking for experience. That will certainly be provided by Hart and Foster.

It would not be a surprise if either man became the first-choice goalkeeper immediately.

The Hoops boss seems unsure of who his first-choice goalkeeper is at the moment, having played Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain in each of the Hoops' Champions League qualifying legs against Midtjylland.

