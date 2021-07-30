Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea have enjoyed great success in the 21st century.

The Blues have won 21 trophies since 2000, including the five Premier League titles and two Champions League triumphs.

However, while they've been so successful in the past 21 years, they've had their fair share of poor players.

The Sun, collaborating with Chelsea content creator Simon Phillips, have named the worst XI of players to feature for the club this century.

The XI features a number of expensive flops and you can view it below.

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Signed for £72 million, a record fee paid for a goalkeeper, Kepa has failed to impress at Chelsea and is now number two behind Edouard Mendy.

"Kepa was bought as our 'world class' number one stopper for many years to come, and it's failed miserably", Phillips says.

RB: Khalid Boulahrouz

The Dutchman made just 13 Premier League appearances in two years before departing.

Philips writes of Boulahrouz: "There was no way this guy was ever going to be a regular for Chelsea."

CB: Papy Djilobodji

Philips was brutal in his assessment of the Senegalese defender, writing: "Whoever scouted him should have been sacked on the spot, the poor lad wasn't even Championship quality let alone Premier League quality."

CB: Winston Bogarde

Bogarde played just 11 times in four years.

"This one was nothing short of expensive and disastrous", Philips says of the Dutchman, who also played for Barcelona and AC Milan.

LB: Asier Del Horno

Del Horno was signed for £8m but only represented the west London giants for a single season.

CDM: Tiemoue Bakayoko

Big things were expected of the Frenchman but he failed to deliver in a Chelea shirt. He's still on the books at Chelsea but it's unlikely he will feature for the club again.

Philips said of Bakayoko: "It feels harsh putting Bakayoko in here but you cannot ignore what another waste of money he was for Chelsea."

CM: Danny Drinkwater

Chelsea paid an eye-watering £40m for Drinkwater, a fee that looks crazy now.

"What Chelsea were doing thinking he would be good enough for a team of our calibre I have no idea", Philips writes of Drinkwater.

CM: Juan Sebastian Veron

Chelsea took a chance on Veron after he failed with Manchester United. The risk did not pay off.

"It was a disaster and ended up costing Chelsea £1m per appearance for Veron, as he only had 15 appearances for us," Philips wrote about the Argentine.

CAM: Marko Marin

Marin played just 16 times for The Blues, hitting the back of the net once.

Philips said of Marin: "We were sold 'The German Messi' dream when he arrived at the club, but unfortunately he proved that he wasn't even worthy to tie Messi's boots."

ST: Andriy Shevchenko

Signed for £30m, the Ukrainian scored just nine goals in a Chelsea shirt.

"Great manager, and a great striker, but just not for Chelsea," Philips said of Shevchenko.

ST: Alvaro Morata

Morata was meant to be Chelsea's striker for many years to come. He scored 24 times in 72 games for the club before departing.

Philips' assessment of the Spaniard reads: "He was one of the most frustrating players I have ever watched play for the club. Blamed everyone and everything else other than himself, missed sitter after sitter, and cost an absolute bomb at £60m."

