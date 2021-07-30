Warzone Season 5: First Teaser Trailer Has Been Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warzone Season 5 is soon approaching and the Call of Duty community have been treated to the first teaser trailer ahead of its launch.

As always, a lot of new information around the new season is released in the build up to get gamers excited to play the new season.

Rumours have suggested that Warzone Season 5 could bring about the reveal of the next game in the franchise which is rumoured to be called Call of Duty Vanguard.

Warzone season 4 was a huge success, and no doubt season 5 will follow as it adds new weapons, changes the map slightly and brings more skins to the game

Treyarch reveal first teaser trailer for Warzone Season 5

Over the last 24 hours, developers of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Treyarch dropped the first trailer for the upcoming season of Warzone.

The first trailer we see before every new season is normally a teaser trailer and although it doesn’t show changes, it continues the narrative that is behind the game.

This trailer, which is over 30 seconds long, explains how the mission to destroy the satellites has been successful and shows a black bag getting picked up.

What is quite interesting about the video is the fact that when the woman is speaking, she says: “Better pack warm”. This could suggest that we could see some snowy elements come to Verdansk in the upcoming update.

No doubt more will be revealed soon, but this teaser trailer has got many discussing the new season.

It didn’t reveal too much, but it seems like the ‘mission’ they talk about in the trailer is close to being completed and it makes us wonder what will happen when this mission ends.

This Warzone season 5 trailer has got many asking questions, which is what all good teaser trailers do and all we can do now is wait for more information to be released by Treyarch.

