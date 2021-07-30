Premier League 2021/22: Start Date, Fixtures, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know
The moment you have all been waiting for, the Premier League is back!
The roller-coaster that is England's top-tier competition is returning and will be its 30th season this year, having been established in 1992.
Video assistant referees (VAR) and a February winter break will be making a return as well, while the former continues to be the highly-discussed topic of conversation.
Manchester City will show off the impressive Premier League champions patches on their shits having won their fifth crown during 2020/21.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2021/22 Premier League season:
Start Date
The Premier League will open its curtains for the brand new season on Friday 13th August 2021.
Fixtures
Here is a full list of the fixtures for the new season. Be advised, games without kick-off times will be scheduled at the conventional 3 pm slot.
Friday 13 August
Brentford v Arsenal (8 pm)
Saturday 14 August
Man Utd v Leeds (12:30 pm)
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester v Wolves
Watford v Aston Villa
Norwich v Liverpool (5:30 pm)
Sunday 15 August
Newcastle v West Ham (2 pm)
Spurs v Man City (4:30 pm)
Saturday 21 August
Liverpool v Burnley (12:30 pm)
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Leeds v Everton
Man City v Norwich
Brighton v Watford (5:30 pm)
Sunday 22 August
Southampton v Man Utd (2 pm)
Wolves v Spurs (2 pm)
Arsenal v Chelsea (4:30 pm)
Monday 23 August
West Ham v Leicester (8 pm)
Saturday 28 August
Man City v Arsenal (12:30 pm)
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Everton
Newcastle v Southampton
Norwich v Leicester
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Chelsea (5:30pm)
Sunday 29 August
Burnley v Leeds (2 pm)
Spurs v Watford (2 pm)
Wolves v Man Utd (4:30 pm)
Saturday 11 September
Crystal Palace v Spurs (12:30 pm)
Arsenal v Norwich
Brentford v Brighton
Leicester v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Watford v Wolves
Chelsea v Aston Villa (5:30 pm)
Sunday 12 September
Leeds v Liverpool (4:30 pm)
Monday 13 September
Everton v Burnley (8 pm)
Friday 17 September
Newcastle v Leeds (8 pm)
Saturday 18 September
Wolves v Brentford (12:30 pm)
Burnley v Arsenal
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Southampton
Norwich v Watford
Aston Villa v Everton (5:30 pm)
Sunday 19 September
14:00 Brighton v Leicester (2 pm)
14:00 West Ham v Man Utd (2 pm)
16:30 Spurs v Chelsea (5:30 pm)
Saturday 25 September
Chelsea v Man City (12:30 pm)
Everton v Norwich
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Burnley
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Watford v Newcastle
Brentford v Liverpool (5:30 pm)
Sunday 26 September
Southampton v Wolves (2 pm)
Arsenal v Spurs (4:30 pm)
Monday 27 September
Crystal Palace v Brighton (8 pm)
Saturday 2 October
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Norwich
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Leeds v Watford
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Newcastle
Saturday 16 October
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Chelsea
Everton v West Ham
Leicester v Man Utd
Man City v Burnley
Newcastle v Spurs
Norwich v Brighton
Southampton v Leeds
Watford v Liverpool
Saturday 23 October
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man City
Chelsea v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Watford
Leeds v Wolves
Man Utd v Liverpool
Southampton v Burnley
West Ham v Spurs
Saturday 30 October
Aston Villa v West Ham
Burnley v Brentford
Leicester v Arsenal
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Norwich v Leeds
Spurs v Man Utd
Watford v Southampton
Wolves v Everton
Saturday 6 November
Arsenal v Watford
Brentford v Norwich
Brighton v Newcastle
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Leeds v Leicester
Man Utd v Man City
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Liverpool
Saturday 20 November
Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Leicester v Chelsea
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Brentford
Norwich v Southampton
Spurs v Leeds
Watford v Man Utd
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 27 November
Arsenal v Newcastle
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Leicester v Watford
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v West Ham
Norwich v Wolves
Tuesday 30 November
Aston Villa v Man City (7:45 pm)
Everton v Liverpool (7:45 pm)
Leeds v Crystal Palace (7:45 pm)
Watford v Chelsea (7:45 pm)
West Ham v Brighton (7:45 pm)
Wolves v Burnley (7:45 pm)
Man Utd v Arsenal (8 pm)
Wednesday 1 December
Newcastle v Norwich (7:45 pm)
Southampton v Leicester (7:45 pm)
Spurs v Brentford (7:45 pm)
Saturday 4 December
Aston Villa v Leicester
Everton v Arsenal
Leeds v Brentford
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton
Spurs v Norwich
Watford v Man City
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 11 December
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Watford
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Newcastle
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Wolves
Norwich v Man Utd
Tuesday 14 December
Arsenal v West Ham (7:45 pm)
Brentford v Man Utd (7:45 pm)
Brighton v Wolves (7:45 pm)
Burnley v Watford (7:45 pm)
Leicester v Spurs (7:45 pm)
Norwich v Aston Villa (7:45 pm)
Crystal Palace v Southampton (8 pm)
Wednesday 15 December
Chelsea v Everton (8 pm)
Liverpool v Newcastle (8 pm)
Man City v Leeds (8 pm)
Saturday 18 December
Aston Villa v Burnley
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Man City
Southampton v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Norwich
Wolves v Chelsea
Sunday 26 December
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Brentford
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leeds
Man City v Leicester
Newcastle v Man Utd
Norwich v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
Tuesday 28 December
Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Everton v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Burnley
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v West Ham
Saturday 1 January
Arsenal v Man City
Brentford v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Norwich
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Newcastle
Watford v Spurs
Saturday 15 January
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Watford
Norwich v Everton
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Southampton
Saturday 22 January
Arsenal v Burnley
Brentford v Wolves
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Man City
Watford v Norwich
Tuesday 8 February
Aston Villa v Leeds (7:45 pm)
Brighton v Chelsea (7:45 pm)
Burnley v Man Utd (7:45 pm)
Norwich v Crystal Palace (7:45 pm)
West Ham v Watford (7:45 pm)
Wolves v Arsenal (7:45 pm)
Wednesday 9 February
Newcastle v Everton (7:45 pm)
Spurs v Southampton (7:45 pm)
Liverpool v Leicester (8 pm)
Man City v Brentford (8 pm)
Saturday 12 February
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leeds
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich v Man City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Brighton
Saturday 19 February
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Watford
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Leeds v Man Utd
Liverpool v Norwich
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 26 February
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Newcastle
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Spurs
Man Utd v Watford
Southampton v Norwich
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 5 March
Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Leicester v Leeds
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Brighton
Norwich v Brentford
Spurs v Everton
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday 12 March
Arsenal v Leicester
Brentford v Burnley
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Norwich
Man Utd v Spurs
Southampton v Watford
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 19 March
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Southampton
Leicester v Brentford
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Chelsea
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Everton
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 2 April
Brighton v Norwich
Burnley v Man City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Leicester
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 9 April
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Wolves
Norwich v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds
Saturday 16 April
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Chelsea
Man Utd v Norwich
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Brentford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Man City
Saturday 23 April
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v Spurs
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Watford
Norwich v Newcastle
Saturday 30 April
Aston Villa v Norwich
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds v Man City
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leicester
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday 7 May
Arsenal v Leeds
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Newcastle
Norwich v West Ham
Sunday 15 May
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Norwich
Sunday 22 May
Arsenal v Everton (4 pm)
Brentford v Leeds (4 pm)
Brighton v West Ham (4 pm)
Burnley v Newcastle (4 pm)
Chelsea v Watford (4 pm)
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (4 pm)
Leicester v Southampton (4 pm)
Liverpool v Wolves (4 pm)
Man City v Aston Villa (4 pm)
Norwich v Spurs (4 pm)
Odds
Here are the odds for the outright winner of the Premier League in 2021/22. These odds were last updated on 30th July 2021 and were made available by various bookmakers:
Manchester City: 8/13
Liverpool: 5/1
Chelsea: 5/1
Manchester United: 8/1
Tottenham Hotspur: 40/1
Arsenal: 50/1
Leicester City: 66/1
Leeds United: 100/1
Everton: 100/1
Aston Villa: 150/1
West Ham United: 150/1
Wolves: 150/1
Southampton: 200/1
Brighton & Hove Albion: 250/1
Newcastle United:750/1
Burnley: 1000/1
Brentford: 1000/1
Crystal Palace: 1000/1
Watford: 1500/1
Norwich City: 1500/1
Watford: 1500/1
Ball
The latest version of Nike's Flight ball will be used for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, with a funky graphical design with futuristic patterns and shapes.
Its pattern was inspired by the common theory that the Premier League is one of the most exciting top-tier football leagues in the world.
Tickets
The best place to find out more information regarding tickets can be found on the Premier League's official website - where details can be found regarding their COVID-19 protocols, safety on matchday and different methods of purchase.
You can find all of the latest Football news right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News