Premier League 2021/22: Start Date, Fixtures, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The moment you have all been waiting for, the Premier League is back!

The roller-coaster that is England's top-tier competition is returning and will be its 30th season this year, having been established in 1992.

Video assistant referees (VAR) and a February winter break will be making a return as well, while the former continues to be the highly-discussed topic of conversation.

Manchester City will show off the impressive Premier League champions patches on their shits having won their fifth crown during 2020/21.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021/22 Premier League season:

Start Date

The Premier League will open its curtains for the brand new season on Friday 13th August 2021.

Fixtures

Here is a full list of the fixtures for the new season. Be advised, games without kick-off times will be scheduled at the conventional 3 pm slot.

Friday 13 August

Brentford v Arsenal (8 pm)

Saturday 14 August

Man Utd v Leeds (12:30 pm)

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester v Wolves

Watford v Aston Villa

Norwich v Liverpool (5:30 pm)

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle v West Ham (2 pm)

Spurs v Man City (4:30 pm)

Saturday 21 August

Liverpool v Burnley (12:30 pm)

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Leeds v Everton

Man City v Norwich

Brighton v Watford (5:30 pm)

Sunday 22 August

Southampton v Man Utd (2 pm)

Wolves v Spurs (2 pm)

Arsenal v Chelsea (4:30 pm)

Monday 23 August

West Ham v Leicester (8 pm)

Saturday 28 August

Man City v Arsenal (12:30 pm)

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton v Everton

Newcastle v Southampton

Norwich v Leicester

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Sunday 29 August

Burnley v Leeds (2 pm)

Spurs v Watford (2 pm)

Wolves v Man Utd (4:30 pm)

Saturday 11 September

Crystal Palace v Spurs (12:30 pm)

Arsenal v Norwich

Brentford v Brighton

Leicester v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Watford v Wolves

Chelsea v Aston Villa (5:30 pm)

Sunday 12 September

Leeds v Liverpool (4:30 pm)

Monday 13 September

Everton v Burnley (8 pm)

Friday 17 September

Newcastle v Leeds (8 pm)

Saturday 18 September

Wolves v Brentford (12:30 pm)

Burnley v Arsenal

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Southampton

Norwich v Watford

Aston Villa v Everton (5:30 pm)

Sunday 19 September

14:00 Brighton v Leicester (2 pm)

14:00 West Ham v Man Utd (2 pm)

16:30 Spurs v Chelsea (5:30 pm)

Saturday 25 September

Chelsea v Man City (12:30 pm)

Everton v Norwich

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Burnley

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Watford v Newcastle

Brentford v Liverpool (5:30 pm)

Sunday 26 September

Southampton v Wolves (2 pm)

Arsenal v Spurs (4:30 pm)

Monday 27 September

Crystal Palace v Brighton (8 pm)

Saturday 2 October

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Norwich

Chelsea v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Leeds v Watford

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Newcastle

Saturday 16 October

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Chelsea

Everton v West Ham

Leicester v Man Utd

Man City v Burnley

Newcastle v Spurs

Norwich v Brighton

Southampton v Leeds

Watford v Liverpool

Saturday 23 October

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Leicester

Brighton v Man City

Chelsea v Norwich

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Everton v Watford

Leeds v Wolves

Man Utd v Liverpool

Southampton v Burnley

West Ham v Spurs

Saturday 30 October

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Brentford

Leicester v Arsenal

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Chelsea

Norwich v Leeds

Spurs v Man Utd

Watford v Southampton

Wolves v Everton

Saturday 6 November

Arsenal v Watford

Brentford v Norwich

Brighton v Newcastle

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Spurs

Leeds v Leicester

Man Utd v Man City

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday 20 November

Aston Villa v Brighton

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Leicester v Chelsea

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Brentford

Norwich v Southampton

Spurs v Leeds

Watford v Man Utd

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 27 November

Arsenal v Newcastle

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v Spurs

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Leicester v Watford

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v West Ham

Norwich v Wolves

Tuesday 30 November

Aston Villa v Man City (7:45 pm)

Everton v Liverpool (7:45 pm)

Leeds v Crystal Palace (7:45 pm)

Watford v Chelsea (7:45 pm)

West Ham v Brighton (7:45 pm)

Wolves v Burnley (7:45 pm)

Man Utd v Arsenal (8 pm)

Wednesday 1 December

Newcastle v Norwich (7:45 pm)

Southampton v Leicester (7:45 pm)

Spurs v Brentford (7:45 pm)

Saturday 4 December

Aston Villa v Leicester

Everton v Arsenal

Leeds v Brentford

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Burnley

Southampton v Brighton

Spurs v Norwich

Watford v Man City

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 December

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Watford

Brighton v Spurs

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester v Newcastle

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Wolves

Norwich v Man Utd

Tuesday 14 December

Arsenal v West Ham (7:45 pm)

Brentford v Man Utd (7:45 pm)

Brighton v Wolves (7:45 pm)

Burnley v Watford (7:45 pm)

Leicester v Spurs (7:45 pm)

Norwich v Aston Villa (7:45 pm)

Crystal Palace v Southampton (8 pm)

Wednesday 15 December

Chelsea v Everton (8 pm)

Liverpool v Newcastle (8 pm)

Man City v Leeds (8 pm)

Saturday 18 December

Aston Villa v Burnley

Everton v Leicester

Leeds v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Man City

Southampton v Brentford

Spurs v Liverpool

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Norwich

Wolves v Chelsea

Sunday 26 December

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Brentford

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leeds

Man City v Leicester

Newcastle v Man Utd

Norwich v Arsenal

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Watford

Tuesday 28 December

Arsenal v Wolves

Brentford v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Everton v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Burnley

Southampton v Spurs

Watford v West Ham

Saturday 1 January

Arsenal v Man City

Brentford v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Norwich

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Newcastle

Watford v Spurs

Saturday 15 January

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Watford

Norwich v Everton

Spurs v Arsenal

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 22 January

Arsenal v Burnley

Brentford v Wolves

Chelsea v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v West Ham

Southampton v Man City

Watford v Norwich

Tuesday 8 February

Aston Villa v Leeds (7:45 pm)

Brighton v Chelsea (7:45 pm)

Burnley v Man Utd (7:45 pm)

Norwich v Crystal Palace (7:45 pm)

West Ham v Watford (7:45 pm)

Wolves v Arsenal (7:45 pm)

Wednesday 9 February

Newcastle v Everton (7:45 pm)

Spurs v Southampton (7:45 pm)

Liverpool v Leicester (8 pm)

Man City v Brentford (8 pm)

Saturday 12 February

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leeds

Leicester v West Ham

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Norwich v Man City

Spurs v Wolves

Watford v Brighton

Saturday 19 February

Arsenal v Brentford

Aston Villa v Watford

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Leeds v Man Utd

Liverpool v Norwich

Man City v Spurs

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Newcastle

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 26 February

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Spurs

Man Utd v Watford

Southampton v Norwich

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 5 March

Aston Villa v Southampton

Burnley v Chelsea

Leicester v Leeds

Liverpool v West Ham

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle v Brighton

Norwich v Brentford

Spurs v Everton

Watford v Arsenal

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 12 March

Arsenal v Leicester

Brentford v Burnley

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Norwich

Man Utd v Spurs

Southampton v Watford

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 19 March

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Southampton

Leicester v Brentford

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Spurs v West Ham

Watford v Everton

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 2 April

Brighton v Norwich

Burnley v Man City

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Leeds v Southampton

Liverpool v Watford

Man Utd v Leicester

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 9 April

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Everton v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Wolves

Norwich v Burnley

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Leeds

Saturday 16 April

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Chelsea

Man Utd v Norwich

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Brighton

Watford v Brentford

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brentford v Spurs

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Watford

Norwich v Newcastle

Saturday 30 April

Aston Villa v Norwich

Everton v Chelsea

Leeds v Man City

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leicester

Watford v Burnley

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 7 May

Arsenal v Leeds

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v Man Utd

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man City v Newcastle

Norwich v West Ham

Sunday 15 May

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Leeds v Brighton

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Burnley

Watford v Leicester

West Ham v Man City

Wolves v Norwich





Sunday 22 May

Arsenal v Everton (4 pm)

Brentford v Leeds (4 pm)

Brighton v West Ham (4 pm)

Burnley v Newcastle (4 pm)

Chelsea v Watford (4 pm)

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (4 pm)

Leicester v Southampton (4 pm)

Liverpool v Wolves (4 pm)

Man City v Aston Villa (4 pm)

Norwich v Spurs (4 pm)

Odds

Here are the odds for the outright winner of the Premier League in 2021/22. These odds were last updated on 30th July 2021 and were made available by various bookmakers:

Manchester City: 8/13

Liverpool: 5/1

Chelsea: 5/1

Manchester United: 8/1

Tottenham Hotspur: 40/1

Arsenal: 50/1

Leicester City: 66/1

Leeds United: 100/1

Everton: 100/1

Aston Villa: 150/1

West Ham United: 150/1

Wolves: 150/1

Southampton: 200/1

Brighton & Hove Albion: 250/1

Newcastle United:750/1

Burnley: 1000/1

Brentford: 1000/1

Crystal Palace: 1000/1

Watford: 1500/1

Norwich City: 1500/1

Watford: 1500/1

Ball

The latest version of Nike's Flight ball will be used for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, with a funky graphical design with futuristic patterns and shapes.

Its pattern was inspired by the common theory that the Premier League is one of the most exciting top-tier football leagues in the world.

Tickets

The best place to find out more information regarding tickets can be found on the Premier League's official website - where details can be found regarding their COVID-19 protocols, safety on matchday and different methods of purchase.

You can find all of the latest Football news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News