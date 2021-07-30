Premier League 2021/22: Start Date, Fixtures, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

The Premier League trophy is the ultimate prize for the team that finishes at the top of the table after 38 games.

The moment you have all been waiting for, the Premier League is back!

The roller-coaster that is England's top-tier competition is returning and will be its 30th season this year, having been established in 1992.

Video assistant referees (VAR) and a February winter break will be making a return as well, while the former continues to be the highly-discussed topic of conversation.

Manchester City will show off the impressive Premier League champions patches on their shits having won their fifth crown during 2020/21.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021/22 Premier League season:

Start Date

The Premier League will open its curtains for the brand new season on Friday 13th August 2021.

Fixtures

Here is a full list of the fixtures for the new season. Be advised, games without kick-off times will be scheduled at the conventional 3 pm slot.

Friday 13 August

Brentford v Arsenal (8 pm)

Saturday 14 August

Man Utd v Leeds (12:30 pm)
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester v Wolves
Watford v Aston Villa
Norwich v Liverpool (5:30 pm)

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle v West Ham (2 pm)
Spurs v Man City (4:30 pm)

Saturday 21 August

Liverpool v Burnley (12:30 pm)
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Leeds v Everton
Man City v Norwich
Brighton v Watford (5:30 pm)

Sunday 22 August

Southampton v Man Utd (2 pm)
Wolves v Spurs (2 pm)
Arsenal v Chelsea (4:30 pm)

Monday 23 August

West Ham v Leicester (8 pm)

Saturday 28 August

Man City v Arsenal (12:30 pm)
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton v Everton
Newcastle v Southampton
Norwich v Leicester
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Sunday 29 August

Burnley v Leeds (2 pm)
Spurs v Watford (2 pm)
Wolves v Man Utd (4:30 pm)

Saturday 11 September

Crystal Palace v Spurs (12:30 pm)
Arsenal v Norwich
Brentford v Brighton
Leicester v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Watford v Wolves
Chelsea v Aston Villa (5:30 pm)

Sunday 12 September

Leeds v Liverpool (4:30 pm)

Monday 13 September

Everton v Burnley (8 pm)

Friday 17 September

Newcastle v Leeds (8 pm)

Saturday 18 September

Wolves v Brentford (12:30 pm)
Burnley v Arsenal
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Southampton
Norwich v Watford
Aston Villa v Everton (5:30 pm)

Sunday 19 September

14:00 Brighton v Leicester (2 pm) 
14:00 West Ham v Man Utd (2 pm)
16:30 Spurs v Chelsea (5:30 pm)

Saturday 25 September

Chelsea v Man City (12:30 pm)
Everton v Norwich
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Burnley
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Watford v Newcastle
Brentford v Liverpool (5:30 pm)

Sunday 26 September

Southampton v Wolves (2 pm)
Arsenal v Spurs (4:30 pm)

Monday 27 September

Crystal Palace v Brighton (8 pm)

Saturday 2 October

Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Norwich
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Leeds v Watford
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Newcastle

Saturday 16 October

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Chelsea
Everton v West Ham
Leicester v Man Utd
Man City v Burnley
Newcastle v Spurs
Norwich v Brighton
Southampton v Leeds
Watford v Liverpool

Saturday 23 October

Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man City
Chelsea v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Everton v Watford
Leeds v Wolves
Man Utd v Liverpool
Southampton v Burnley
West Ham v Spurs

Saturday 30 October

Aston Villa v West Ham
Burnley v Brentford
Leicester v Arsenal
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Norwich v Leeds
Spurs v Man Utd
Watford v Southampton
Wolves v Everton

Saturday 6 November

Arsenal v Watford
Brentford v Norwich
Brighton v Newcastle
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Leeds v Leicester
Man Utd v Man City
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday 20 November

Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Leicester v Chelsea
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Brentford
Norwich v Southampton
Spurs v Leeds
Watford v Man Utd
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 27 November

Arsenal v Newcastle
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Leicester v Watford
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v West Ham
Norwich v Wolves

Tuesday 30 November

Aston Villa v Man City (7:45 pm)
Everton v Liverpool (7:45 pm)
Leeds v Crystal Palace (7:45 pm)
Watford v Chelsea (7:45 pm)
West Ham v Brighton (7:45 pm)
Wolves v Burnley (7:45 pm)
Man Utd v Arsenal (8 pm)

Wednesday 1 December

Newcastle v Norwich (7:45 pm)
Southampton v Leicester (7:45 pm)
Spurs v Brentford (7:45 pm)

Saturday 4 December

Aston Villa v Leicester
Everton v Arsenal
Leeds v Brentford
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton
Spurs v Norwich
Watford v Man City
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 December

Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Watford
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Newcastle
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Wolves
Norwich v Man Utd

Tuesday 14 December

Arsenal v West Ham (7:45 pm)
Brentford v Man Utd (7:45 pm)
Brighton v Wolves (7:45 pm)
Burnley v Watford (7:45 pm)
Leicester v Spurs (7:45 pm)
Norwich v Aston Villa (7:45 pm)
Crystal Palace v Southampton (8 pm)

Wednesday 15 December

Chelsea v Everton (8 pm)
Liverpool v Newcastle (8 pm)
Man City v Leeds (8 pm)

Saturday 18 December

Aston Villa v Burnley
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Man City
Southampton v Brentford
Spurs v Liverpool
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Norwich
Wolves v Chelsea

Sunday 26 December

Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Brentford
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leeds
Man City v Leicester
Newcastle v Man Utd
Norwich v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Watford

Tuesday 28 December

Arsenal v Wolves
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Everton v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Burnley
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v West Ham

Saturday 1 January

Arsenal v Man City
Brentford v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Norwich
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Newcastle
Watford v Spurs

Saturday 15 January

Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Watford
Norwich v Everton
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 22 January

Arsenal v Burnley
Brentford v Wolves
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Man City
Watford v Norwich

Tuesday 8 February

Aston Villa v Leeds (7:45 pm)
Brighton v Chelsea (7:45 pm)
Burnley v Man Utd (7:45 pm)
Norwich v Crystal Palace (7:45 pm)
West Ham v Watford (7:45 pm)
Wolves v Arsenal (7:45 pm)

Wednesday 9 February

Newcastle v Everton (7:45 pm)
Spurs v Southampton (7:45 pm)
Liverpool v Leicester (8 pm)
Man City v Brentford (8 pm)

Saturday 12 February

Brentford v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leeds
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich v Man City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Brighton

Saturday 19 February

Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Watford
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Leeds v Man Utd
Liverpool v Norwich
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 26 February

Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Newcastle
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Spurs
Man Utd v Watford
Southampton v Norwich
West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 5 March

Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Leicester v Leeds
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Brighton
Norwich v Brentford
Spurs v Everton
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 12 March

Arsenal v Leicester
Brentford v Burnley
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Norwich
Man Utd v Spurs
Southampton v Watford
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 19 March

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Southampton
Leicester v Brentford
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Chelsea
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Everton
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 2 April

Brighton v Norwich
Burnley v Man City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Leicester
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 9 April

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Wolves
Norwich v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds

Saturday 16 April

Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Chelsea
Man Utd v Norwich
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Brentford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Man City

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v Spurs
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Watford
Norwich v Newcastle

Saturday 30 April

Aston Villa v Norwich
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds v Man City
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leicester
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 7 May

Arsenal v Leeds
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Newcastle
Norwich v West Ham

Sunday 15 May

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Norwich

Sunday 22 May

Arsenal v Everton (4 pm)
Brentford v Leeds (4 pm)
Brighton v West Ham (4 pm)
Burnley v Newcastle (4 pm)
Chelsea v Watford (4 pm)
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (4 pm)
Leicester v Southampton (4 pm)
Liverpool v Wolves (4 pm)
Man City v Aston Villa (4 pm)
Norwich v Spurs (4 pm)

Odds

Here are the odds for the outright winner of the Premier League in 2021/22. These odds were last updated on 30th July 2021 and were made available by various bookmakers:

Manchester City: 8/13

Liverpool: 5/1

Chelsea: 5/1

Manchester United: 8/1

Tottenham Hotspur: 40/1

Arsenal: 50/1

Leicester City: 66/1

Leeds United: 100/1

Everton: 100/1

Aston Villa: 150/1

West Ham United: 150/1

Wolves: 150/1

Southampton: 200/1

Brighton & Hove Albion: 250/1

Newcastle United:750/1

Burnley: 1000/1

Brentford: 1000/1

Crystal Palace: 1000/1

Watford: 1500/1

Norwich City: 1500/1

Ball

The latest version of Nike's Flight ball will be used for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, with a funky graphical design with futuristic patterns and shapes.

Its pattern was inspired by the common theory that the Premier League is one of the most exciting top-tier football leagues in the world.

The all-new Premier League ball produced by Nike for the 2021/22 campaign.

Tickets

The best place to find out more information regarding tickets can be found on the Premier League's official website - where details can be found regarding their COVID-19 protocols, safety on matchday and different methods of purchase.

