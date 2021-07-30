West Brom Transfer News: Baggies edging closer to sealing deal for 28-year-old

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be determined to make a barnstorming start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign next month under the guidance of manager Valerien Ismael.

Drafted in as Sam Allardyce's successor, the Frenchman will be hoping to use his recent experience at this level to his advantage in the coming months.

During his spell with Barnsley last season, Ismael exceeded all expectations by guiding the club to a fifth-place finish in the Championship standings.

Whilst he was unable to seal promotion to the Premier League at Oakwell, there is no reason why he cannot go on to achieve this particular goal with West Brom.

Whereas Ismael already has a host of players at his disposal who know exactly what it takes to succeed at this level, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides to add some fresh faces to his squad between now and the end of the transfer window.

Having already secured the services of Matt Clarke and Alex Mowatt this summer, the Baggies boss may now be about to seal another move.

According to the Birmingham Mail, West Brom are closing in on completing a deal for Adam Reach.

The 28-year-old is currently without a club following Sheffield Wednesday's decision to release him.

Although Reach was unable to prevent the Owls from suffering relegation from the Championship last season, he did manage to illustrate some glimpses of promise at this level.

During the 44 appearances that he made for Wednesday in the second-tier, the left-midfielder managed to score five goals whilst he also provided his former team-mates with three assists.

Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a clever move by Ismael if the club are able to finalise an agreement with Reach as the former Owls man possesses a wealth of experience at this level.

Having made 306 appearances in the Championship during his career, the midfielder will know exactly what it will take to achieve success in this division and thus could be an invaluable member of West Brom's squad.

Furthermore, Reach will also be able to provide a great deal of versatility for the Baggies as he is more than capable of operating as a full-back.

Providing that the midfielder hits the ground running at The Hawthorns, there is every chance that he will emerge as a key player for a West Brom outfit who will be determined to secure an immediate return to the Premier League next year.

