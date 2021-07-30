Transfer news: Man City table Premier League record bid for England star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City have made an official £100m offer to Aston Villa for Jack Grealish, as revealed by The Telegraph.

What's the latest transfer news involving Grealish?

The Premier League champions have been linked with Grealish throughout the summer, and they have now made a formal bid for the 25-year-old.

If they can get the deal done, Grealish would become the most expensive player in Premier League history, with this fee surpassing the £89m that Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

How are Villa likely to respond?

It is understood that Villa are ready to sit down with their captain when he returns to training next week. The winger is currently on holiday after featuring for England at Euro 2020 but he will be back at the Midlands-based team in the coming days ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The club reportedly plan to keep Grealish, and they are expected to offer him a new contract in a bid to fend off interest from City.

Whether they are going to stick to this strategy now that City have made an official bid for Grealish remains to be seen, though.

When do City want the deal done by?

It has been reported that City manager Pep Guardiola wants to get this transfer wrapped up by the time his team plays in the Community Shield match against Leicester City.

That game takes place in just nine days' time on August 7, highlighting how the 50-year-old hopes that things can move quickly rather than this transfer saga going down to the wire.

What has Guardiola said about Grealish?

It appears clear that Guardiola is a big fan of Grealish, and he seems to have admired the Villa captain for some time. Back in 2019, he hailed the 12-cap international's performance against his City side, despite the Premier League champions easing to a comfortable victory.

As quoted by the Metro, Guardiola said: "He’s incredible. A top player. I’m happy he (initially) stayed in the Championship to defend his club.

"He’s a talented player who always creates something. An exceptional player but too expensive for Manchester!"

Guardiola may have joked two years ago that Grealish was "too expensive" to pursue but it seems that he has changed his mind since, as City are now looking to sign the talented playmaker.

Now, we wait to see if City can land their man, or if Villa manage to hang on to their talismanic leader.

