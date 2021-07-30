Arsenal Transfer News: Deadline set for Manuel Locatelli transfer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal will need to act quickly to sign Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli this summer, based on quotes provided by The Metro.



What's the latest transfer news involving Manuel Locatelli?

The Metro's report features comments from the Serie A side's CEO Giovanni Carnevali, who whilst appearing on Sky Sport Italia this Thursday, stated that Arsenal and another English club are interested in signing the player, but the 23-year-old wants to sign for Juventus.

"Locatelli wants to join Juventus. However, the club needs to reach an agreement with us. Locatelli also has proposals from Arsenal and another English club that has now joined the race," he said on Sky Sport Italia as quoted by The Metro.

How long do Arsenal have to sign Locatelli?

Carnevali sent a warning to any interested parties that if they want to sign the 6 foot 1 international they will need to do so before the 8th of August, which is Sassuolo's deadline for selling their high-profile players.

"We are not selling any of our star names after the 8th of August," he said.

How did Locatelli perform last season?

Locatelli was a key man for Sassuolo last season, and also contributed to Italy's European Championship success.

The midfielder made 34 appearances for Sassuolo in all competitions, scoring four goals and contributing three assists.

Locatelli is a player that enjoys a challenge. WhoScored shows that he completed the most tackles in the Sassuolo side last season, with an average of 2.4 per game.

The Italian also rated highly for interceptions, making the second-most per game within the team with an average of 1.5. Locatelli also like to recycle the ball, as he played the most passes in the side, with an average of 80.9 per game.

In the European Championships, Locatelli started two games and made three substitute appearances - scoring two goals for the Euro 2020 winners.

What would Locatelli bring to Arsenal?

Locatelli would bring a ball-winning tenacity to the Arsenal squad. As the statistics show, he likes to win the ball in the middle of the park and pass it as often as possible.

That is a very useful ability to have - doing the dirty work and getting the ball forward to the attacking players.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners do sign the player though, as the Sassoulo CEO's comments about Juventus confirm that Locatelli favours staying in Italy.

That might mean that Arsenal will have to turn their attention to other midfield targets. As covered by GIVEMESPORT, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Marseille's Boubacar Kamara, who can play in midfield or defence.

