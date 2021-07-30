Nottingham Forest transfer news: Reds facing battle to secure 21-year-old's signature

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After meandering their way to an underwhelming 17th place finish in the Championship last season, Nottingham Forest will be determined to reach new heights under the guidance of Chris Hughton when the new term kicks-off next week.

Drafted in as a replacement for Sabri Lamouchi, the 62-year-old would have been hoping to transform the Reds' fortunes during his debut season in charge at the City Ground.

However, despite having a positive influence on the club's defence, Hughton failed to get a tune out of the club's attacking players.

Particularly poor up-front, only Derby County scored fewer goals than Forest (36 compared to 37) in the Championship last season as the likes of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

If Forest are to have any chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the coming months, it is imperative that Hughton nails his transfer recruitment by drafting in a striker who is capable of setting the Championship alight with his performances.

One of the players who has recently been linked with a move to the Reds is Sandro Kulenovic.

A report by Croatian news outlet Sportske novosti earlier this week revealed that Forest's offer to take the forward on a season-long loan deal is still on the table.

Kulenovic was allowed to leave Dinamo Zagreb on a temporary basis during the previous campaign as he featured for HNK Rijeka in the Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga.

During his time away from the reigning Croatian champions, the forward managed to show some real signs of promise as he netted eight goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances.

In a fresh update concerning Kulenovic, it has emerged that Forest may need to fend off competition from elsewhere to secure his services.

According to sport.fr, Saint-Etienne are believed to be interested in making a move for the forward.

Meanwhile, a separate report from Turkish outlet fotoMac recently revealed that Trabzonspor are also in the running for Kulenovic's signature.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If these reports turn out to be true, Forest could find it difficult to convince the 21-year-old to seal a move to the Championship as both of these aforementioned sides play in the top divisions in their respective countries.

Whilst Kulenovic unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent, it may take him some time to adjust to life in England if he decides to seal a switch to the City Ground.

With Forest needing to make a positive start to the upcoming campaign, Hughton may find it beneficial to turn his attention to drafting in an individual who knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level instead of taking a risk on the Dinamo Zagreb man.

Providing that Hughton is able to secure the services of some classy operators in the coming weeks, there is no reason why his side cannot provide the club's supporters with some memorable moments in the Championship next season.

