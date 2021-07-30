Tottenham Transfer News: Nuno Santo gives green light to midfielder exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Football Insider, Harry Winks is in talks to leave Tottenham this summer after Nuno Espirito Santo gave the midfielder's exit the green light.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Winks?

Football Insider claims that newly appointed Tottenham manager Nuno has given the green light to Winks' departure from the club this summer.

The midfielder is reportedly in talks with a Premier League side over a possible move after the 25-year-old was told he is set to be a fringe player at Spurs for the upcoming campaign.

The report suggests that Tottenham value the England international at £30m, although they may need to reduce their demands if they want him to leave in the remaining month of the transfer window.

Do we know which clubs are interested?

Unfortunately not. Although, previous reports suggest that he has a number of potential Premier League suitors.

According to last month's report from The Telegraph, Aston Villa are one of the sides monitoring Winks' situation at Tottenham and could be a possible destination for the England international.

It also appears that Everton are in the mix for his signature. As covered by GIVEMESPORT, famed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Toffees could make a move for the 25-year-old.

Speaking recently on his Twitch channel, as per the Liverpool Echo, Romano said about Winks, "It is a possibility for Everton, we will see in the next few days."

What did Alan Hutton say about Winks last year?

Former Tottenham defender Hutton was full of praise for Winks last year as he claimed that the 25-year-old is an integral part of Spurs' team.

Speaking to Football Insider last summer, Hutton said, “I think he gets, I wouldn’t say bad press but people don’t understand his qualities and what he’s good at, what he’s there for.

“He keeps the ball ticking, he keeps the ball moving, he never takes too many touches on the ball. I think probably what people want to see is him do more – as in more forward passes because he’s got the ability to pass, let’s see him do those type of passes."

He added, “It’s a position where sometimes fans don’t understand – they look at it and think I want more from you – but he’s an integral part of the team.”

Is Winks still integral?

He certainly doesn't appear to be integral anymore based on last season's evidence.

The previous campaign proved to be tough for Winks as he only made 15 appearances in the Premier League, including just nine starts for Spurs.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder only managed a rating of 6.37 in England's top flight, which suggests that he struggled to make his mark when he was given the chance.

Tottenham have an abundance of midfielders ahead of Winks in the pecking order including Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovanni Lo Celso. Therefore, it would make perfect sense for both parties for Winks to seek pastures new this summer.

