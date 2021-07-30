Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's looking more and more likely that Jack Grealish could be a Manchester City player by the end of the summer transfer window.

The Aston Villa captain was absolutely brilliant last season for club and country.

He has caught the eye of Manchester City and there has been intense speculation that they want to sign him this summer.

According to the Telegraph, City have now launched a £100m move for the Villa captain.

While Villa won't want to lose their most influential player, that offer must be extremely tempting.

With Grealish joining City now a distinct possibility, the Villa man's tweets about Man United and Man City from his youth have been discovered on Twitter.

Back in 2012, City and United were battling for the Premier League title.

It all went down to the last day of the season and Grealish, who was 16 at the time, made his feelings known about who he wanted to win.

"Please United win and City lose, I cannot watch City win the league, come on the Villa as well!!" He tweeted.

Grealish has also been caught tweeting his support for United on multiple occasions.

"Buzzing for the game tonight, come on you Reds", Grealish also posted in 2012.

While he tweeted two years later: "At the Threatre of Dreams! Unbelievable this place is!!!!"

Grealish has since been accused of deleting the tweets by the Metro and multiple football fans.

Now, Grealish made all these tweets many years ago and his feelings about both clubs have no doubt changed.

But it's still amusing that he could join a club that he clearly wasn't too fond of in his youth.

Time will tell whether Grealish accepts Man City or decides to stay at Villa.

If he does move, he will become the most expensive Englishman in the history of football.

