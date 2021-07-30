Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new four-year deal with Liverpool.

The English right-back was ecstatic after extending his stay with his boyhood club.

“I'm honoured to be given the opportunity and to be shown the trust in the club to be given an extension, so it was a no-brainer for me,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpoolfc.com.

“The state the club is in and where I'm at in my career is always a good option for me. To extend and make sure I'm here longer is always a good thing. I'm made up.

“It's the only club I've ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family.

“It's a proud moment for me – it always is – signing a new contract here. To be given the trust, like I said before, by the club and the staff is an amazing feeling.”

An accurate figure for how much Alexander-Arnold's new contract is worth has not yet emerged.

However, The Athletic report that he is now alongside Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino as Liverpool's highest earners.

The trio earn from £180k-per-week - £200,000-per-week and it is believed Alexander-Arnold's wages is now comparable to theirs.

Per Spotrac, his former contract was worth £75,000-per-week, meaning he has been given a huge pay-rise.

After Alexander-Arnold's extension, we've listed how much every Liverpool player is earning below using data provided by Spotrac.

Spotrac don't have data for every player so other sources have been used where appropriate.

Curtis Jones - £7,500-per-week

Neco Williams - £25,000-per-week

Andrew Robertson - £50,000-per-week

Konstantinos Tsimikas - £60,000-per-week

Ben Davies - £60,000-per-week

Divock Origi - £60,000-per-week

Ibrahima Konate - £70,000-per-week (per Football Insider)

Joe Gomez - £75,000-per-week

Takumi Minamino - £75,000-per-week

Xherdan Shaqiri - £80,000-per-week

Diogo Jota - £90,385-per-week

Sadio Mane - £100,000-per-week

Joel Matip - £100,000-per-week

Fabinho Tavares - £100,000-per-week

Naby Keita - £120,000-per-week

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - £120,000-per-week

Jordan Henderson - £140,000-per-week

James Milner - £140,000-per-week

Alisson Becker - £150,000-per-week

Roberto Firmino - £180,000-per-week

Virgil Van Dijk - £180,000-per-week

Mohamed Salah - £200,000-per-week

Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento - £200,000-per-week

Alexander-Arnold becomes the 13th player at Liverpool to be earning £100,000-per-week or more.

It's a well deserved pay-rise for the youngster, who has been brilliant for club and country over the past few years.

The next Liverpool player to deserve a pay-rise is their other starting full-back, Robertson.

The Scotsman is arguably the best left-back in the world but earns just £50,000-per-week.

Surely it won't be long until he joins Alexander-Arnold in becoming one of the club's best-paid players.

