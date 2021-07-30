Everton Transfer News: Transfer stance on "real leader" revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are willing to listen to offers for Fabian Delph this summer, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

What's the latest transfer news on Delph?

Delph is into the final year of his contract at Goodison Park after joining the club in 2019.

The Toffees have reportedly informed the 31-year-old that he will be free to depart the club in the current transfer window if they receive an appropriate offer, although it is understood that a suitable bid for the midfielder has not been made at this stage.

What is Delph's pedigree?

Having come through the ranks at Leeds, Delph was handed his league debut on the final day of the 2006/07 season.

It wasn't long before he caught the eye of Aston Villa, who signed him in 2009. Delph remained at Villa Park for six years, making 134 appearances for the team and delivering 16 goal contributions in this time.

In 2015, Manchester City came calling which led to Delph enjoying the most successful period of his career. During his four-year stay, he won the Premier League twice, the League Cup three times and the FA Cup.

His performances at the top level have helped him gain international recognition, as he has won 20 caps for his country.

What has Guardiola said about Delph?

When Delph was playing at City, Pep Guardiola recognised exactly what he brought to the side off the pitch as well as on it.

Speaking back in December 2017, as quoted by FourFourTwo, Guardiola praised Delph for his ability to adapt to playing as a makeshift left-back by saying: "Last season, for example, I never thought to play Fabian Delph at full-back.

"Sometimes you need more time to see things. Now Mendy isn't there. Fabian is there, he is able, he is smart, he is a midfield player.

"He gives us character. He is a real leader in the locker room, Fabian Delph. That's why I always give credit to the players for what they do."

Are Everton right to be willing to let Delph go?

As Guardiola alluded to, Delph possesses leadership skills that cannot be underestimated, and he also has plenty of high-level experience at club level and on the international stage.

However, his spell at Everton has been badly disrupted by injury setbacks. In his first season on Merseyside he played just 16 league games due to multiple muscle problems, and he got even fewer games under his belt last term.

Delph featured only eight times in the top-flight in 2020/21 as he struggled to stay fit throughout the year.

Furthermore, this summer represents Everton's last realistic opportunity of getting a reasonable fee for Delph, as his contract expires in 2022.

Given that he turns 32 in November, and cannot be trusted to steer clear of injuries for a prolonged period, it appears that this is the right time for Everton to let Delph go.

