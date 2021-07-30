West Ham Transfer News: Irons want CL winner who's perfect for David Moyes

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are keen on signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, as reported by The Telegraph.

What's the latest transfer news involving Zouma?

It is understood that Thomas Tuchel would be willing to consider offloading Zouma this summer due to the Blues already having Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at their disposal, while Jules Kounde has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The west London club reportedly value Zouma at around £25m.

What is Zouma's record at Chelsea?

Zouma, who currently earns £46,000-per-week, signed for Chelsea in January 2014 from Saint-Etienne, and despite being loaned out to Stoke and Everton in recent years, he has still managed to rack up 150 appearances for the club.

During his time at Chelsea, Zouma has won four pieces of major silverware. This includes triumphing in the Premier League and League Cup in 2015, before following that up with another league title two years later.

Back in May, he experienced European glory for the first time, as Chelsea held off Manchester City 1-0 to win the Champions League for just the second time. Zouma was an unused substitute in the final.

What did John Terry say about Zouma?

Former Chelsea captain John Terry is a big fan of Zouma, and hailed the 26-year-old on his Instagram Live earlier this year.

As quoted by Tribuna, Terry said: “I love Zoum. I miss his laugh and smile every day actually. He’s a great lad, unbelievable pro and a great professional.

“He’s a beast of a player. Like all of us we need a long run in the team to cement your place and really develop as a player.

“It’s difficult when you come in and out so hopefully he can cement his place and be at Chelsea for a long time.”

Is Zouma the perfect signing for Moyes?

He has the potential to be.

Zouma has made 165 top-flight appearances in England so has plenty of experience under his belt, and at 26, he seems to be coming into his peak.

Furthermore, his ability in the opposition penalty area should suit West Ham very well. Zouma netted five league goals in last season, showing that he is a major threat from set-pieces. The Irons made the most of dead-ball situations in 2020/21, as they scored 16 goals from set-pieces - more than any other team in the division.

By adding Zouma to their squad, they would have another player who can thrive in the box, which could make West Ham even more lethal from free-kicks and corners next year.

